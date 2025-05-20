Burn Care Market Share to Surpass $4.23 billion, Globally, by 2030 | Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Burn Care Market is projected to be valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2024 and reach US$ 4.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market of burn care is driven by growing age of the global population triggers an increased requirement for effective burn treatment methods. The aging population experiences slower healing of wounds and burns which increases the need for advanced burn care products. Improved treatment efficiency and positive results come from new burn care technologies like advanced dressings and wound assessment devices. The Market experiencing consistent growth due to several key factors. The number of burn injuries is rising due to factors such as industrial accidents, domestic fires, and other hazards. Furthermore, advancements in treatment technologies and increased awareness and education about burn care contribute to this trend. Additionally, supportive government initiatives play a significant role in market development.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Burn Care Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Burn Care Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increased demand because burn injuries continue to rise globally. Burn injuries remain a leading cause of both morbidity and mortality worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries that lack sufficient access to healthcare and treatment facilities. The demand for specialized burn care treatments and products expands as industrial accidents together with road traffic accidents and household injuries increase the need for burn care services. The continuous increase in burn injuries makes efficient and accessible burn care solutions essential while simultaneously driving market expansion.

Rising Incidence of Burn Injuries and Trauma:

The worldwide increase in burn injuries serves as a primary force propelling the growth of the burn care market. WHO reports that burns cause around 180,000 deaths each year while millions need medical treatment for non-fatal burns. The bulk of burn injury cases happens in low- and middle-income nations because their safety regulations and healthcare systems are often underdeveloped. Developed nations still experience frequent burn injuries from residential fires and workplace accidents along with road traffic incidents and chemical exposures. Industrial settings become more dangerous due to higher exposure to flammable substances combined with faulty electrical wiring and insufficient safety compliance. Different burn causes including thermal, chemical, electrical and radiation require diverse treatment methods which results in ongoing demand for acute care services and medical supplies such as skin grafts and surgical interventions.



Technological Advancements and Innovation in Treatment Modalities:

The progress of technology has reshaped burn treatment with quicker recovery periods and enhanced results through reduced pain and better appearance. The primary advancements in burn treatment include bioengineered skin substitutes that encompass cultured epithelial autografts (CEAs), allografts, and xenografts. Severe third-degree burns require these treatment alternatives to achieve effective healing and reduce scar formation. The use of advanced wound dressings like hydrocolloids and alginates as well as silver-based antimicrobial dressings helps achieve optimal moisture balance while controlling infections. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) serves as an effective treatment for complex wounds through tissue stimulation and edema reduction. Current advancements in regenerative medicine and stem cell treatments show promise for completely repairing damaged tissue. Healthcare providers can now deliver more effective personalized care because clinical trials and regulatory approvals back these innovations which also drive market growth.

Government programs combined with public education efforts and healthcare infrastructure development represent key elements:

The intensifying efforts of governments and global health organizations to enhance burn care facilities and public awareness have become a key driver in this area. Countries facing high burn incidence rates have begun implementing national burn prevention programs while funding specialized burn units and healthcare professional training. India's National Programme for Prevention and Management of Burn Injuries (NPPMBI) along with Brazil's financial investments in emergency care facilities demonstrate their strategic efforts to reduce burn-related deaths and injuries. International aid groups including Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Society for Burn Injuries work as essential partners in low-resource areas through their deployment of mobile burn care units and support of capacity-building programs. Consumer education about proper first-aid techniques alongside fire safety training and easy access to over-the-counter burn care products helps people to take swift action and lessen the damage from injuries. Burn care services are now experiencing increased use across both acute and long-term treatment options as a result of these initiatives.

Geographical Insights: North America secured its position as the leading region in the burn treatment market with a 51.56% share of revenues in 2023. The region achieved market leadership due to increasing consumer demand for new burn treatment options along with higher disposable incomes that allow people to afford top-notch healthcare services. The market dominance of North America in burn care treatment stems significantly from conducive reimbursement policies and government reforms which make it the prime choice for those seeking top-level burn treatment expertise.



The Asia Pacific region will experience notable expansion at a CAGR of 8.65% during the projected period because high burn injury rates and increased healthcare spending enable better access to advanced burn care products and treatments. India and China represent emerging markets with vast growth potential because their large populations and expanding industrial sectors lead to higher burn injury rates.

Global Burn Care Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Product, the market is divided into Advanced Dressing (Alginate Dressings, Collagen Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Wound Contact Layers, Film Dressings, Foam Dressings), Biologics, Traditional Burn Care Products, and Others. The advanced dressing segment held the top position in the market with a substantial market share of 42.54%. Its market dominance results from both its wide variety of products and their extensive use in wound care treatments.

Based on Depth of Burn, the market is divided into Minor Burns, Partial Thickness Burns, and Full Thickness Burns. The burn care market saw full-thickness burns control around 39.89% of its total revenue share. The market's growth occurred because of combined efforts from both governmental bodies and non-governmental organizations to develop successful burn care treatments.

Based on Cause, the market is divided into Thermal Burns, Electrical Burns, Radiation Burns, Chemical Burns, and Friction Burns. Thermal burns made up 74.79% of revenue because there was a significant increase in fire-related incidents. The American Burn Association reports that incidents like these represent nearly 50% of all admissions to burn centres. Scald injuries typically occur when people come into contact with extreme heat from liquids or gases including heated tap water during baths and accidents involving boiling cooking oil, steam, and hot drinks.

Based on End Use, the market is divided into Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Home Care, and Research & Manufacturing. Hospitals generated the most revenue growth throughout 2023 because of rising burn cases which led to higher hospital admission rates each year.

The Burn Care Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Burn Care Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

3M

Hollister Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Coloplast Corp.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Johnson & Johnson

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Burn Care Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In March 2025, Mölnlycke Health Care established a collaboration with Phoenix Society (US) to support burn survivors.

In April 2024, The RENASYS EDGE Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System became available through Smith & Nephew (UK). The system functions specifically to address treatment needs of chronic wounds.

In March 2024, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US) introduced MicroMatrix Flex onto the US healthcare market. MicroMatrix Flex provides wound management solutions for burns among other types of wounds.

In July 2023, Coloplast Group (Denmark) purchased Kerecis (Iceland) which specializes in fish skin-based biologics. The acquisition enhances Coloplast's standing in the advanced wound care industry.

In March 2023, The FDA approved Convatec's medical device intended for the treatment of complex surgical wounds and burns. The InnovaBurn placental extracellular matrix medical device will function as an advanced ECM technology to treat partial-thickness burns that affect second-degree skin.

In January 2023, Convatec Group PLC introduced Convafoam as a new advanced foam dressing available in the U.S. The product design addresses both patient requirements and healthcare provider needs. This product works on different kinds of wounds at any phase which makes it the straightforward choice for skin protection and wound care.

In December 2022, MediWound received FDA clearance for its NexoBrid. Adults suffering from serious thermal burns receive treatment with this product.

In June 2022, Smith & Nephew PLC disclosed plans to build new Advanced Wound Management manufacturing and research facilities in the UK. The company aims to spend more than USD 100 Million on building modern R&D facilities along with manufacturing sites and creating a flexible office environment in the country.

Conclusion:

The global burn care market is experiencing substantial change because of new wound healing advancements along with rising burn incidence rates and increasing demand for specialized treatment. Bioengineered skin substitutes, regenerative therapies, and antimicrobial dressings represent new innovations that improve clinical outcomes and elevate treatment standards. The combined effects of increased burn injuries across developed and developing areas along with higher public awareness and governmental healthcare support are driving investments into advanced burn care facilities. The use of digital health solutions like telemedicine and AI-based wound assessments enhances both initial burn diagnosis and subsequent long-term patient management. The future of the burn care market looks set to transform into a patient-centered environment that leverages technology as healthcare systems globally implement more personalized and efficient care models. The evolving healthcare landscape requires multidisciplinary collaboration together with scalable innovations and equitable access to address the increasing global need for effective burn treatment and rehabilitation.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- medical device and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and burn care centers, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and burn care centers, healthcare professionals, academic and research institutions, government bodies and public health agencies, non-governmental organizations, insurance providers, and patients and caregivers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 4.23 billion by 2030, the Global Burn Care Market represents a significant opportunity for, technological innovators, biotech startups, digital health companies, government health programs, international health organizations, public-private partnerships, research funding agencies, and regulatory bodies promoting access and innovation, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

