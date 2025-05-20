GoDaddy Identifies the Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Entrepreneurship is thriving in the United States, whether it's in large cities, quaint small towns or somewhere in between.

To quantify which communities are most likely to support microbusinesses, GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab (formerly Venture Forward) conducted a study to identify the most entrepreneurial cities in the United States.

Some of the results might be surprising. Others, not so much. But the study demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit thriving throughout the nation.

Let's take a look at the top 10 most entrepreneurial cities in the U.S. as of 2025.

A word about the research methodology

The analysis measures year-over-year increase in the number of microbusiness from the first to the fourth quarters of 2024.

GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab defines a microbusiness as having a unique domain name and an active website, and employing fewer than 10 people.

Although small, microbusinesses have a significant impact on economic outcomes like job creation, household income, recovery from economic downturns, and unemployment rates.

The top 10 most entrepreneurial cities in the U.S.

With the criteria for the survey established, let's dive into the top 10 most entrepreneurial cities in the U.S.

1. San Francisco, CA

From the hippies of Haight-Ashbury to dot-com prodigies, San Francisco has long been an incubator for creativity and inspiration. And, today, its population of 851,036 represents a brilliant palette of diverse cultures and perspectives.

It's evident in the city's top position on the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab list, having added 173,054 microbusinesses last year - a 122% leap for a total of 314,788 microbusinesses operating in the City by the Bay.

"San Francisco has always been a hub for creativity and community. When we started 17 years ago, we were drawn to the city's appreciation for the arts and its openness to inclusive, hands-on experiences. That spirit continues to inspire everything we do." -Devorah Canter, RedBrick Ceramics Studio

The city is an example of California cities demonstrating significant growth, despite high costs and other economic challenges.

2. Los Angeles, CA

Take a walk down a Los Angeles beach on a sunny, fair day, and it's easy to consider joining the 2,406,666 Angelinos living here today. That's not to mention the broad array of museums, parks and other attractions you'll find in the City of Angels.

"Once you've entered this L.A. community with authenticity and kindness and care, you're embraced. There's a level of trust and "welcomeness." The support of the community and the excitement that can be generated around something authentic and original is really one of the strengths of Los Angeles." -Matthew Alper, Mulholland Distilling

L.A. is another example of California cities demonstrating resilience in the face of economic hurdles, showing a 50% increase in microbusinesses, adding 153,681 for a total of 463,572 by the end of 2024.

3. Denver, CO

With its blend of Old West heritage and modern culture, Denver offers its 1,102,803 residents an array of amenities and opportunities - from museums to historical landmarks to outdoor recreation.

The Mile-High City is an example of an emerging stronghold for business growth, with 63,010 microbusinesses representing a 56% increase for a total of 176,426 by the end of 2024.

4. Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City has traditionally evoked images of cowboys, oil wells, and endless sky. But today, it's gaining a reputation as a place for microbusinesses - emerging from the shadows of larger hubs such as San Francisco or Los Angeles.

"In the last decade, OKC has boomed to embrace new small businesses and cultural endeavors here and it's really thriving like never before. Our restaurant makes our great-grandmother's old-world Sicilian recipes from scratch daily, and OKC embraces us and our efforts." -Gannon and Angie Mendez, The Saucee Sicilian

While big business and state politics remain focal points among the 693,083 residents here, recent data tells the story of a growing entrepreneurial spirit.

By the end of 2024, OK City saw a 21% increase in microbusinesses, adding 11,180 for a total of 65,216.

5. Frankfort, IL

With its proximity to Chicago matched by a charming, small-town vibe, it's no wonder many of Frankfort's 32,596 residents say it's the best place to live in Illinois. The city also happens to be an unexpected but growing hub for entrepreneurs.

Last year saw Frankfort add 10,370 microbusinesses, representing a 16% increase, for a total of 73,805.

6. Ontario, CA

Ontario is often called the "gateway to Southern California," with its international airport and easy access to L.A. and all its attractions. The city's 180,138 residents enjoy proximity to Palm Springs, Disneyland and other destinations.

Ontario is yet another example of California's appeal to entrepreneurs despite some economic challenges - nearly doubling its microbusinesses in 2024, adding 9,789 for a total of 19,592.

7. Wilmington, DE

Tranquilly situated on the Christina and Delaware rivers, the entrepreneurial legacy of Wilmington, Delaware can be traced back to the DuPont family - and today you can still visit the vintage DuPont Building downtown.

Wilmington is an example of entrepreneurship thriving in unexpected places. With a population of 218,967, this Delaware city saw a 14% increase in microbusinesses, adding 8,811 microbusiness in 2024 for a total of 71,815.

8. Wilmington, NC

Situated on the Cape Fear River, with the USS North Carolina sitting anchored as a museum ship, Wilmington, North Carolina is another emerging hotspot for entrepreneurial growth.

Wilmington added 6,734 microbusinesses in 2024, representing a 36% increase for a total of 25,644.

The city is home to 208,911 residents and known as a jumping-off point for tourism, with easy access to Cape Fear beaches and their rolling boardwalks.

9. Katy, TX

Katy is located just west of Houston, offering its 380,986 residents small-town living with close proximity to big-city amenities.

Attractions include a restored railroad depot, baseball games at Katy Park, and fishing at Mary Jo Peckham Park.

The city saw a 12% increase in microbusinesses in 2024, adding 6,660 for a total of 62,560.

10. Alameda, CA

Alameda is located in the San Francisco Bay area, a former hub for the U.S. Navy and now an example of a California city defying economic difficulty to support entrepreneurial growth.

Alameda's 77,565 residents enjoy all the entertainment and culture of nearby Oakland and San Francisco, yet return home to a distinctly quieter environment.

In 2024, Alameda saw an 83% increase in microbusinesses, adding 6,300 for a total of 13,861.

What is the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab?

The GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab is a research initiative launched in 2018 to quantify the presence and impact of online microbusinesses on their local economies. It provides a unique view into the characteristics of these entrepreneurs.

The research uncovered that these businesses provide an outsized impact on local and broader economies. This echoes GoDaddy's commitment to making opportunities more inclusive for all - the better we understand entrepreneurs, the better we can support them.



San Francisco - Source: Pixabay

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-identifies-the-top-10-most-entrepreneurial-cities-in-the-u.s.-1029863