South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation, (NASDAQ: SRCE) along with Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Murphy III are pleased to announce the Board of Directors' promotion of Brian Duba to General Counsel and Secretary of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank. Mr. Duba will retain his officer status of Senior Vice President and will now have responsibility for managing all legal affairs of the company, maintaining positive and open relationships with federal and state regulatory agencies, and providing legal advice and guidance to the senior management team.

Mr. Duba has served 1st Source as Deputy General Counsel since September of 2024. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in accounting and went on to achieve his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He joined 1st Source from a large financial institution and has broad legal experience in banking, industrial production, real estate, and in private practice as a corporate attorney. He has served clients on a wide range of corporate governance, securities, transactional, real estate, and compliance issues.

"Brian has distinguished himself since joining the Bank last fall," said Chris Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation and Chairman of 1st Source Bank. "He has served his colleagues well with an urgency in the work he does and a thoughtful and thorough approach to questions and issues. His wide-reaching legal expertise pairs well with his background and experience and he will do an excellent job leading our legal initiatives for the long term."

His new role will extend to providing legal support for the Bank's personal and commercial deposit, treasury, loan, and lease offerings, along with retirement plan services, and both personal and commercial insurance products and services. Mr. Duba will also have responsibilities for corporate governance, securities compliance regulatory affairs, including State and Federal exam management, human resource matters, contracts with vendors and other third-parties, litigation management and law enforcement inquiries.

"Brian has been a welcome addition to our legal team, given his wide range of legal experience and commitment to our mission," said John Griffith, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of 1st Source Bank and 1st Source Corporation. "I was pleased to recommend Brian's promotion to our CEO and the Board of Directors and believe that he will do an outstanding job serving our organization with expertise and diligence in the years to come."

Previously in the role of General Counsel and Secretary, John Griffith will remain at 1st Source Bank and 1st Source Corporation retaining his status of Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Griffith will focus his time on ensuring the Bank's risk management, infrastructure, governance, and oversight functions will meet the expectations of our bank regulators and our needs in the years ahead. This includes Mr. Griffith continuing to have overall executive responsibility for our legal, loan review, compliance, BSA/AML, risk and Community Re-investment Act functions.





Brian Duba, General Counsel and Secretary of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $9.0 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

