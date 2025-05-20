Verve Group SE: Verve Publishes Bond Prospectus and Applies for Listing of the Initial Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, 20 May 2025 - Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068 (shares)), has on 1 April 2025, as announced by the Company on 6 March 2025, issued EUR 500,000,000 Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Callable Bonds with ISIN code SE0023848429 (the "Initial Bonds"), issued under the Company's bond framework of maximum EUR 650,000,000 (the "Bonds"). Verve will apply for listing of the Initial Bonds on the Corporate Bond List on Nasdaq Stockholm (regulated market). The Company has in connection thereof prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA") in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation and published by the Company. The first day of trading of the Initial Bonds is expected to commence on or about 22 May 2025.

The SFSA only approves the prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of Verve or as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of the prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the prospectus are correct or complete.

The prospectus will be available on the Company's website (https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/bonds/) and on the SFSA's website (https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/).

Responsible parties

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com

www.investors.verve.com

