Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 15:29
1,320 Euro
+2,33 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3001,59018:25
20.05.2025 16:57 Uhr
20.05.2025 16:57 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-May-2025 / 15:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 May 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
 
Performance Share Plan Awards 
 
The following performance share plan awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 20 May 2025 under the Company's 
performance share plan in accordance with the Company's 2025 Remuneration Policy: 
 
 
PDMR                  Number of shares subject to award 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)  1,451,212 
Anthony Nicol (Chief Financial Officer) 806,229

The performance share plan awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two-year holding period. For further information on the Company's Remuneration Policy please see

the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market

Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                       i. Lisa Jacobs 
                                ii. Anthony Nicol 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                (i) Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
                                (ii) Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:          Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                       Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                       2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       instrument: 
 
as) 
 
       Identification code: 
                                GB00BG0TPX62 
                                Award of nil-cost options granted under the Performance 
b)      Nature of the transaction:            Share Plan. 
 
 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):              (i) Nil    1,451,212 
                                (ii) Nil    806,229 
                                Aggregated        Aggregated price (weighted 
                                             average) 
                                volume 
       Aggregated information:             i. 1,451,212  Nil 
 
 
d)     Aggregated volume:               ii. 806,229   Nil

e) Date of the transaction: 20 May 2025

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  389556 
EQS News ID:  2141888 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141888&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
