Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-May-2025 / 15:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility Performance Share Plan Awards The following performance share plan awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 20 May 2025 under the Company's performance share plan in accordance with the Company's 2025 Remuneration Policy: PDMR Number of shares subject to award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 1,451,212 Anthony Nicol (Chief Financial Officer) 806,229

The performance share plan awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two-year holding period. For further information on the Company's Remuneration Policy please see

the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market

Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Anthony Nicol 2. Reason for the notification (i) Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status: (ii) Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each instrument: as) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 Award of nil-cost options granted under the Performance b) Nature of the transaction: Share Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s): (i) Nil 1,451,212 (ii) Nil 806,229 Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) volume Aggregated information: i. 1,451,212 Nil d) Aggregated volume: ii. 806,229 Nil

e) Date of the transaction: 20 May 2025

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

