WKN: A3D779 | ISIN: US98877R1041 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.05.25 | 15:31
3,100 US-Dollar
+4,91 % +0,145
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZKH GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZKH GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZKH Group Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

in thousand RMB, except for number of

customers, percentage and basis points ("bps")

First Quarter

2024

2025

Change

GMV[1]

2,348,640

2,171,997

-7.5 %

GMV by Platform

ZKH Platform

2,137,614

1,966,210

-8.0 %

GBB Platform

211,026

205,787

-2.5 %

GMV by Business Model

Product Sales (1P)

1,775,732

1,901,196

7.1 %

Marketplace (3P)[2]

572,908

270,800

-52.7 %

Number of Customers[3]

46,135

60,102

30.3 %

ZKH Platform

31,706

35,135

10.8 %

GBB Platform

14,429

24,967

73.0 %

Net Revenues

1,860,409

1,935,372

4.0 %

Gross Profit

334,076

332,118

-0.6 %

% of Net Revenues

18.0 %

17.2 %

-79.7bps

Operating Loss

(129,613)

(80,813)

-37.7 %

% of Net Revenues

-7.0 %

-4.2 %

279.1bps

Non-GAAP EBITDA[4]

(70,048)

(51,959)

-25.8 %

% of Net Revenues

-3.8 %

-2.7 %

108.0bps

Net Loss

(90,901)

(66,723)

-26.6 %

% of Net Revenues

-4.9 %

-3.4 %

143.9bps

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss[5]

(43,459)

(50,176)

15.5 %

% of Net Revenues

-2.3 %

-2.6 %

-25.7bps

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "Our robust first-quarter performance in 2025 underscores our leadership position in the MRO industry and clearly demonstrates our path towards profitability. We have achieved significant momentum in our international expansion, particularly in the U.S., where both revenue and customer base have nearly doubled each month since January 2025. Looking ahead, our international growth efforts will prioritize enriching our product offerings and enhancing our supply chain capabilities overseas. Simultaneously, integrating digitalization and big data analytics empowers us to better anticipate and address evolving customer needs, fostering top-line growth, operational efficiency, and workforce productivity. We remain committed to investing in our products, supply chain, AI capabilities, and global footprint to drive sustainable growth and reinforce our industry leadership."

Mr. Max Chun Chiu Lai, Chief Financial Officer of ZKH, added, "We are pleased with our solid financial results this quarter, as our focus on high-quality revenue streams and operational efficiencies continued to yield positive results. Our business quality has strengthened, as reflected in the year-over-year growth of both our product sales model's gross margin and our marketplace model's take rate. Notably, our net operating loss margin and net loss margin narrowed by 279.1 and 143.6 basis points, respectively. With a strong cash position, continuously disciplined execution and improving profitability trajectory, we are confidently positioned for long-term value creation and enhanced returns for our shareholders."

[1] GMV is the total transaction value of orders placed on the Company's platform and shipped to customers, excluding taxes, net of the returned amount.

[2] The proportion of GMV generated by the marketplace model was 24.4% and 12.5% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

[3] Customers are customers that transacted with the Company during the reporting period, mainly comprised of enterprise customers in various industries.

[4] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses.

[5] Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

First Q uarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were RMB1,935.4 million (US$266.7 million), representing an increase of 4.0% from RMB1,860.4 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from the product sales model, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from the marketplace model due to the prior year's high base, which included low-margin businesses with long customer credit terms that have since been optimized.

in thousand RMB, except for percentage

First Quarter

2024

2025

Change

Net Revenues

1,860,409

1,935,372

4.0 %

Net Product Revenues

1,775,019

1,884,860

6.2 %

From ZKH Platform

1,563,502

1,679,343

7.4 %

From GBB Platform

211,517

205,517

-2.8 %

Net Service Revenues

66,654

37,894

-43.1 %

Other Revenues

18,736

12,618

-32.7 %

  • Net Product Revenues. Net product revenues were RMB1,884.9 million (US$259.7 million), representing an increase of 6.2% from RMB1,775.0 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in revenues from the product sales model .

  • Net Service Revenues. Net service revenues were RMB37.9 million (US$5.2 million), a decrease of 43.1% from RMB66.7 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the prior year's high base, which included revenues from low-margin businesses with long customer credit terms under the marketplace model that have since been optimized.

  • Other Revenues. Other revenues were RMB12.6 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 32.7% from RMB18.7 million in the same period of 2024, mainly due to lower revenues from warehousing and logistic services, as well as operating lease services for certain types of machinery and equipment.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB1,603.3 million (US$220.9 million), representing an increase of 5.0% from RMB1,526.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was outpaced by the growth in product revenues, mainly due to the effectiveness of the Company's initiatives to reduce overall product procurement costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin. Gross profit was RMB332.1 million (US$45.8 million), representing a decrease of 0.6% from RMB334.1 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 17.2%, compared with 18.0% in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower revenue contribution from the marketplace model, which yields a 100% gross margin, while both the gross margin of the product sales model and the take rate of the marketplace model increased, driven by business optimization and higher proportion of GMV from higher-margin private label products.

in thousand RMB, except for percentage and

basis points ("bps")

First Quarter

2024

2025

Change

Gross Profit

334,076

332,118

-0.6 %

% of Net Revenues

18.0 %

17.2 %

-79.7bps

Under Product Sales (1P)

ZKH Platform

250,326

278,618

11.3 %

% of Net Product Revenues from ZKH Platform

16.0 %

16.6 %

58.0bps

GBB Platform

11,630

12,687

9.1 %

% of Net Product Revenues from GBB Platform

5.5 %

6.2 %

67.5bps

Under Marketplace (3P)

66,654

37,894

-43.1 %

% of Net Service Revenues

100.0 %

100.0 %

-

% of GMV from the Marketplace Model (Take Rate)

11.6 %

14.0 %

235.9bps

Others

5,466

2,918

-46.6 %

% of Other Revenues

29.2 %

23.1 %

-604.8bps

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses were RMB412.9 million (US$56.9 million), a decrease of 10.9% from RMB463.7 million in the same period of 2024, with decreases across all categories of operating expenses. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 21.3%, compared with 24.9% in the same period of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 20.5%, compared with 22.4% in the same period of 2024.

  • Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses were RMB93.3 million (US$12.9 million), a decrease of 4.2% from RMB97.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses and warehouse rental costs. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 4.8%, compared with 5.2% in the same period of 2024.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB136.8 million (US$18.9 million), a decrease of 16.6% from RMB164.1 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses and travel expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.1%, compared with 8.8% in the same period of 2024.

  • Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB39.6 million (US$5.5 million), a decrease of 0.6% from RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses, partially offset by higher expenses related to technology and information services, such as cloud services. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 2.0%, compared with 2.1% in the same period of 2024.

  • General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB143.2 million (US$19.7 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB162.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by higher employee benefit expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.4%, compared with 8.7% in the same period of 2024.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million), compared with RMB129.6 million in the same period of 2024. Operating loss margin was 4.2%, compared with 7.0% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was negative RMB52.0 million (US$7.2 million), compared with negative RMB70.0 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was negative 2.7%, compared with negative 3.8% in the same period of 2024.

Net Loss. Net loss was RMB66.7 million (US$9.2 million), compared with RMB90.9 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss margin was 3.4%, compared with 4.9% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was RMB50.2 million (US$6.9 million), compared with RMB43.5 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin was 2.6%, compared with 2.3% in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS[6] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS[7]. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.41 (US$0.06), compared with RMB0.56 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.31 (US$0.04), compared with RMB0.27 in the same period of 2024.

[6] ADSs are American depositary shares, each of which represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[7] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ADSs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.80 billion (US$248.1 million), compared with RMB2.06 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB97.1 million (US$13.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB224.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2025.

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Hong Kong:

+852-5808-1995

Access Code:

0116526

The replay will be accessible through May 27, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:





+1-877-344-7529

International:





+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:





1341836

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform and the GBB platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted net loss, non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures in reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net loss for a specific period as net loss in the same period excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS is calculated by dividing adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods and then multiplied by 35.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss and certain expenses that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider the non-GAAP financial measures as substitutes for, or superior to, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ZKH Group Limited
IR Department
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

ZKH GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)










As of
December 31,


As of
March 31,



2024


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


1,423,943


1,136,052


156,552

Restricted cash


92,939


116,183


16,010

Short-term investments


543,978


547,959


75,511

Accounts receivable (net of allowance
for credit losses of RMB145,789 and
RMB144,038 as of December 31,
2024 and March 31, 2025,
respectively)


3,090,323


2,808,599


387,035

Notes receivable


234,213


217,535


29,977

Inventories


625,390


723,769


99,738

Prepayments and other current assets


179,387


177,261


24,427

Total current assets


6,190,173


5,727,358


789,250








Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net


183,572


181,526


25,015

Land use right


10,808


10,751


1,482

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


179,945


157,280


21,674

Intangible assets, net


15,931


14,169


1,953

Goodwill


30,807


30,807


4,245

Total non-current assets


421,063


394,533


54,369

Total assets


6,611,236


6,121,891


843,619








Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings


311,000


160,790


22,157

Current portion of long-term borrowings


997


1,153


159

Accounts and notes payable


2,553,396


2,311,127


318,482

Operating lease liabilities


81,379


68,828


9,485

Advance from customers


27,433


26,570


3,661

Accrued expenses and other current
liabilities


365,333


350,718


48,330

Derivatives


-


476


66

Total current liabilities


3,339,538


2,919,662


402,340








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term borrowings


38,887


43,803


6,036

Non-current operating lease liabilities


109,096


97,382


13,420

Other non-current liabilities


25,224


23,966


3,302

Total non-current liabilities


173,207


165,151


22,758

Total liabilities


3,512,745


3,084,813


425,098








ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares (USD0.0000001 par value;
500,000,000,000 and 500,000,000,000
shares authorized; 5,658,952,794 and
5,658,952,794 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
March 31, 2025, respectively)


4


4


1

Additional paid-in capital


8,305,304


8,325,626


1,147,302

Statutory reserves


6,303


6,303


869

Accumulated other comprehensive income


4,764


1,756


242

Accumulated deficit


(5,177,126)


(5,243,849)


(722,622)

Treasury stock


(40,758)


(52,762)


(7,271)

Total ZKH Group Limited shareholders'
equity


3,098,491


3,037,078


418,521

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


6,611,236


6,121,891


843,619

ZKH GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)








For the three months ended


March 31,

2024


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues






Net product revenues

1,775,019


1,884,860


259,741

Net service revenues

66,654


37,894


5,222

Other revenues

18,736


12,618


1,739

Total net revenues

1,860,409


1,935,372


266,702

Cost of revenues

(1,526,333)


(1,603,254)


(220,934)

Operating expenses






Fulfillment

(97,348)


(93,307)


(12,858)

Sales and marketing

(164,113)


(136,835)


(18,856)

Research and development

(39,836)


(39,613)


(5,459)

General and administrative

(162,392)


(143,176)


(19,730)

Loss from operations

(129,613)


(80,813)


(11,135)

Interest and investment income

18,054


13,279


1,830

Interest expense

(5,695)


(2,350)


(324)

Others, net

26,441


3,408


470

Loss before income tax

(90,813)


(66,476)


(9,159)

Income tax expenses

(88)


(247)


(34)

Net loss attributable to ZKH Group
Limited's ordinary shareholders

(90,901)


(66,723)


(9,193)







Net loss

(90,901)


(66,723)


(9,193)

Other comprehensive loss:






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,350)


(3,008)


(415)

Total comprehensive loss
attributable to ZKH Group Limited's
ordinary shareholders

(94,251)


(69,731)


(9,608)







Net loss per ordinary share attributable
to ordinary shareholders






Basic and diluted

(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares






Basic and diluted

5,730,448,966


5,695,083,577


5,695,083,577







Net loss per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders






Basic and diluted

(0.56)


(0.41)


(0.06)

Weighted average number of ADS (35
Class A ordinary shares equal to 1
ADS)






Basic and diluted

163,727,113


162,716,674


162,716,674

ZKH GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss

(90,901)


(66,723)


(9,193)

Income tax expenses

88


247


34

Interest expenses

5,695


2,350


324

Depreciation and amortization expense

15,070


12,167


1,677

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(70,048)


(51,959)


(7,158)



For the three months ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss

(90,901)


(66,723)


(9,193)

Add:






Share-based compensation expenses

47,442


16,547


2,280

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

(43,459)


(50,176)


(6,914)







Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
attributable to ordinary
shareholders per share






Basic and diluted

(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.00)

Weighted average number of ordinary
shares






Basic and diluted

5,730,448,966


5,695,083,577


5,695,083,577

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
attributable to ordinary
shareholders per ADS






Basic and diluted

(0.27)


(0.31)


(0.04)

Weighted average number of ADS (35
Class A ordinary shares equal to 1
ADS)






Basic and diluted

163,727,113


162,716,674


162,716,674

SOURCE ZKH Group Limited

