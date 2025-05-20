Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerald Ecovations Partners With Octoen, an Advanced Composting Machine Manufacturer

Finanznachrichten News

New partnership allows businesses to turn food waste and compostables into fertilizer within 24 hours

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Emerald Ecovations, a leader in sustainable solutions for foodservice, facilities, and packaging, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Octoen, an innovative manufacturer of electric composting systems that turn food waste and approved compostables into high-efficiency compost fertilizer within 12-24 hours. This partnership positions Emerald Ecovations as the authorized dealer for Octoen's cutting-edge composting systems across the United States, furthering both companies' commitment to sustainability and improving the overburdened wastestream.

Emerald Ecovations Partners with Octoen Compost Machine Manufacturer

Emerald Ecovations Partners with Octoen Compost Machine Manufacturer
Emerald Ecovations and Octoen

"As we continue to see the failure of single use recycling and the public push back in all states across the USA on landfills, it is time to step up. By integrating and combining Emerald Ecovations' compostable foodservice disposables and Tree-Free Towel and Tissue products with food waste into the Octoen's composting systems, we are creating the most comprehensive and efficient solution for sustainable waste management in the food service industry," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO at Emerald Ecovations. "This collaboration not only diverts food waste and disposables from landfills, but also transforms it into valuable compost, enriching the soil and promoting a circular economy. This platform now offers our clients, their waste management partners, and their sustainability professionals the most advanced solution to closing the loop and advancing their ESG scope 3 goals."

Octoen's state-of-the-art composting systems utilize innovative technology to accelerate the composting process, efficiently breaking down food scraps and Emeralds Ecovations compostable products into nutrient-rich compost. The state of the art systems are designed to be compact and user-friendly, making them suitable for every size establishment from health care, B&I food operators, sports & entertainment venues, and state and local municipalities.

Emerald Ecovations manufactures over 350 sustainable solutions for businesses, including a wide range of compostable foodservice and facility products including plates, cups, cutlery, takeout containers, and Tree-Free commercial towels and tissue products. Made from plant-based materials, these products offer a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastics, and paper products allowing businesses to reach their zero waste goals.

"The partnership between Octoen and Emerald Ecovations offers a seamless and effective solution for businesses seeking to minimize food and packaging waste and embrace sustainable practices," said Can Seremet, CEO of Octoen. "Marrying best-in-class compostables with best-in-class composting machines is a turnkey solution."

Beginning in June 2025, businesses will be able to bring Octoen's composting systems into their facilities, restaurants, venues, and more. For more information about the partnership and to explore Octoen's composting solutions, visit EmeraldEcovations.com/Octoen or contact their sales team directly.

Contact Information

Alex Viola
Director of Marketing and Communications
marketing@emeraldecovations.com
5164960000

.

SOURCE: Emerald Ecovations



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/emerald-ecovations-partners-with-octoen-an-advanced-composting-machine-1029576

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.