Emerald Ecovations Partners With Octoen, an Advanced Composting Machine Manufacturer

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Emerald Ecovations, a leader in sustainable solutions for foodservice, facilities, and packaging, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Octoen, an innovative manufacturer of electric composting systems that turn food waste and approved compostables into high-efficiency compost fertilizer within 12-24 hours. This partnership positions Emerald Ecovations as the authorized dealer for Octoen's cutting-edge composting systems across the United States, furthering both companies' commitment to sustainability and improving the overburdened wastestream.

"As we continue to see the failure of single use recycling and the public push back in all states across the USA on landfills, it is time to step up. By integrating and combining Emerald Ecovations' compostable foodservice disposables and Tree-Free Towel and Tissue products with food waste into the Octoen's composting systems, we are creating the most comprehensive and efficient solution for sustainable waste management in the food service industry," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO at Emerald Ecovations. "This collaboration not only diverts food waste and disposables from landfills, but also transforms it into valuable compost, enriching the soil and promoting a circular economy. This platform now offers our clients, their waste management partners, and their sustainability professionals the most advanced solution to closing the loop and advancing their ESG scope 3 goals."

Octoen's state-of-the-art composting systems utilize innovative technology to accelerate the composting process, efficiently breaking down food scraps and Emeralds Ecovations compostable products into nutrient-rich compost. The state of the art systems are designed to be compact and user-friendly, making them suitable for every size establishment from health care, B&I food operators, sports & entertainment venues, and state and local municipalities.

Emerald Ecovations manufactures over 350 sustainable solutions for businesses, including a wide range of compostable foodservice and facility products including plates, cups, cutlery, takeout containers, and Tree-Free commercial towels and tissue products. Made from plant-based materials, these products offer a sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastics, and paper products allowing businesses to reach their zero waste goals.

"The partnership between Octoen and Emerald Ecovations offers a seamless and effective solution for businesses seeking to minimize food and packaging waste and embrace sustainable practices," said Can Seremet, CEO of Octoen. "Marrying best-in-class compostables with best-in-class composting machines is a turnkey solution."

Beginning in June 2025, businesses will be able to bring Octoen's composting systems into their facilities, restaurants, venues, and more. For more information about the partnership and to explore Octoen's composting solutions, visit EmeraldEcovations.com/Octoen or contact their sales team directly.

