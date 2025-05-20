Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint

Highlights

Rapidly Expanding Discovery, Multiple Higher-Grade Centres Confirmed

Latest assays from phase-one Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling confirm copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralisation now extending over 1 km in length and up to 750 m in width, from near surface

from phase-one Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling confirm Higher-grade centres confirmed across the extent of the shallow oxide and sulfide discovery

across the extent of the shallow oxide and sulfide discovery New significant drill results include: 389 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth to end-of-hole ( DKP030 ) including 46 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 238 m including 34 m at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 322m 120 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m depth ( DKP028 ) including 48 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 26 m And, 114m at 0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 318m depth to end-of-hole including 34m at 0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 380 m to end-of-hole 114 m grading 0.4% Cu from 86 m depth ( DKP024 ) including 52 m at 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m 286 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth (DKP027) including 154 m at 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 44 m 228 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 42 m depth ( DKP013 ) including 104 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.3 g/t Au from 42 m 202 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 50 m depth (DKP017) including 14 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 96 m including 16 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 180 m 138 m grading 0.3% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6m depth to end-of-hole (DKP020) including 24 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 6 m including 48 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 36 m including 36 m at 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 102 m



Open Laterally and At-Depth, Larger Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery Emerging

Over half of Hot Chili's drill holes ended in significant mineralisation at the limit of RC drilling depth capability; deeper diamond drilling planned for phase 2 to extend higher grade centres at depth

at the limit of RC drilling depth capability; deeper diamond drilling planned for phase 2 to extend higher grade centres at depth Regulatory application for phase-two drilling access progressing

Exploration activity streams investigating potential for larger porphyry cluster at La Verde, further updates expected

Potential for Significant Open Pit Mine Life Addition for Costa Fuego Cu-Au Hub

Further Development Study Updates Expected for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water

PERTH, Australia, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to report a third round of strong assay results from its La Verde copper-gold (Cu-Au) discovery, located approximately 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Cu-Au Project ("Costa Fuego" or "the Project") planned central processing hub at low elevation in the coastal range of the Atacama region, Chile.

The Company concluded a phase-one drilling campaign across the La Verde Cu-Au porphyry discovery on 10 April 2025, with a total of 31 RC drill holes (9,600 m) completed to date. Following a period of delayed laboratory turnaround time, final assay results have been received and compiled.

Initial assay results from the first 12 RC drill holes at La Verde confirmed a 400 m by 550 m discovery footprint, extending from near-surface to approximately 300 m vertical depth (refer to announcement dated 11 February 2025).

Recently returned assay results have now more than doubled the initial discovery footprint, resulting in an extensive +0.2% Cu mineralisation footprint of 1,000 m by 750 m extending up to 400 m vertical depth (Figures 2 and 5) and remaining open laterally and at depth.

Importantly, multiple distinct higher-grade centres have been confirmed from near surface (Figures 2, 3 and 5). Assessment of each of these higher-grade centres indicates:

1.North-East (NE) Higher-Grade Centre

Located approximately 180 m to the north-east of the historical shallow copper oxide open pit

Higher-grade Cu-Au zone defined in six RC drill holes

Current dimensions: 180 m strike by 280 m width by 320 m in vertical extent

Remains open along strike to the north-east (beneath shallow gravel cover) and at depth

2.South-east (SE) Higher-Grade Centre

Located approximately 70 m to the south-east of the historical shallow copper oxide open pit

High-grade Cu-Au zone defined by nine RC drill holes

Current dimensions: 320 m strike by 340 m width by 400 m in vertical extent

Remains open to the west beneath the open pit, to the east (beneath shallow gravel cover), and at depth

3.South-west (SW) Higher-Grade Centre

Located 310 m to the south of the historic open pit

High grade Cu-Au zone defined by two RC drill holes

Current dimensions: 90 m strike by 120 m width by 260 m in vertical extent

Remains open to the south (beneath shallow gravel cover) and at depth

The extent of mineralisation beneath the existing La Verde open pit remains untested at this stage, due to limitations of RC drilling through clay altered structures.

The Company is reviewing multi-element assay results to enhance understanding of the La Verde discovery, validate geological interpretations, and guide four-dimensional modelling and future drilling plans.

Three-dimensional magnetic inversion modelling has revealed a NNE-SSE trending weak magnetic anomaly aligned with the tonalitic porphyry intrusion (Figure 4). This relationship is guiding the evaluation of regional geophysical and geochemical assessments to identify extensions of the La Verde system and new porphyry targets within the broader magnetic destruction zone (Figure 6).

Regulatory applications for further drill access at La Verde are advancing, with phase-two drilling (RC and diamond drilling) planned to commence once approvals are received.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates, including advancements in exploration understanding of La Verde's growth potential, as well as various development study activities related to the current Pre-Feasibility Study optimisation phase for its Costa Fuego and Huasco Water projects.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Table 1. New Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde

Hole ID Coordinates Azim. Dip Hole Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum. North East RL From To (m) (% Cu) (g/t Au) (ppm Ag) (ppm Mo) DKP013 6785971 324839 1192 244 -60 437 42 270 228 0.3 0.2 0.3 7











Incl 42 146 104 0.4 0.3 0.3 6











Or Incl 50 116 66 0.5 0.3 0.3 5













296 437 141 0.2 0.1 0.4 19











Incl 334 358 24 0.3 0.1 0.7 18 DKP014 6785852 324747 1149 299 -61 444 0 12 12 0.3 0.1 0.3 7













194 204 10 0.3 0.2 0.4 5













306 402 96 0.3 0.1 0.6 20











And incl 340 352 12 0.4 0.1 0.9 14











And incl 366 376 10 0.4 0.2 0.8 14













424 444 20 0.2 0.0 0.5 29 DKP015 6786096 324434 1159 130 -60 313 2 34 32 0.3 0.0 0.9 22













176 313 137 0.2 0.1 0.5 29











Incl 236 242 6 0.4 0.1 0.9 20 DKP016 6785947 324416 1111 111 -60 360 0 48 48 0.4 0.0 0.6 39











Incl 0 22 22 0.6 0.0 0.6 23













286 304 18 0.3 0.1 0.9 52 DKP017 6786094 324685 1184 97 -61 336 50 252 202 0.3 0.1 0.5 31











Incl 96 110 14 0.4 0.1 0.3 12











And incl 144 152 8 0.4 0.2 1.2 55











And incl 180 196 16 0.4 0.1 0.5 55 DKP018 6785835 324429 1094 97 -60 145 16 134 118 0.2 0.0 0.4 24











Incl 20 46 26 0.3 0.0 0.8 19 DKP019 6785720 324718 1130 253 -61 279.5 106 144 38 0.3 0.1 0.5 16











Incl 114 122 8 0.5 0.2 0.7 25













202 279.5 77.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 27 DKP020 6785748 324586 1125 273 -60 144 6 144 138 0.3 0.1 0.9 23











Incl 6 30 24 0.4 0.1 1.1 6











And incl 36 84 48 0.4 0.1 0.9 20











And incl 102 138 36 0.4 0.1 0.8 31 DKP021 6785619 324325 1178 75 -60 402 118 128 10 0.3 0.0 0.4 18













234 314 80 0.3 0.1 0.4 21











Incl 284 300 16 0.4 0.1 0.6 13













324 370 46 0.3 0.1 0.6 14 DKP022 6785527 324414 1184 78 -60 288 44 202 158 0.2 0.0 0.4 18











Incl 44 66 22 0.4 0.1 0.5 11













232 288 56 0.2 0.0 0.5 18











Incl 250 258 8 0.5 0.0 1.6 21











And incl 282 288 6 0.3 0.1 1.0 24 DKP023 6785421 324320 1181 90 -60 402 74 100 26 0.3 0.1 0.4 21













172 196 24 0.3 0.0 0.8 38













254 366 112 0.3 0.1 0.6 26 DKP024 6785424 324417 1186 111 -59 402 54 360 306 0.3 0.0 0.7 28











Incl 86 200 114 0.4 0.0 0.7 23











Or Incl 96 148 52 0.5 0.1 0.8 16











And incl 328 334 6 0.4 0.1 1.2 22 DKP025 6785313 324415 1187 270 -74 276 34 162 128 0.2 0.0 0.5 26











Incl 126 136 10 0.3 0.0 0.3 62 DKP026 6785870 324312 1098 105 -60 147 0 147 147 0.2 0.0 0.6 13











Incl 0 16 16 0.4 0.1 0.6 23 DKP027 6785755 324906 1139 299 -60 402 4 290 286 0.3 0.1 0.4 31











Incl 44 198 154 0.4 0.1 0.5 32











Or Incl 64 76 12 0.5 0.1 0.3 15 DKP028 6785617 324758 1136 300 -60 432 6 126 120 0.4 0.1 0.7 12











Incl 10 20 10 0.5 0.1 1.2 5











And Incl 26 74 48 0.5 0.1 0.8 13













318 432 114 0.3 0.1 0.5 53











Incl 380 414 34 0.4 0.2 0.9 106











Or Incl 384 396 12 0.5 0.2 1.1 221 DKP029 6785615 324758 1136 265 -60 366 6 102 96 0.3 0.1 0.9 19











Incl 54 64 10 0.4 0.1 0.8 27













112 206 94 0.2 0.0 0.3 44













252 264 12 0.4 0.0 1.6 33













304 366 62 0.2 0.0 0.3 43 DKP030 6785770 324774 1133 275 -60 393 4 393 389 0.4 0.1 0.9 21











Incl 20 30 10 0.5 0.2 0.5 4











And incl 186 286 100 0.5 0.1 0.9 35











Or Incl 238 284 46 0.6 0.2 0.9 49











And incl 322 356 34 0.6 0.2 0.9 28 DKP031 6785789 324564 1129 279 -60 279 Mineralised, No significant result

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts for La Verde are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world. For previously released significant intercepts see announcement dated 18th December 2024 and 11th February 2025.

Qualified Person - NI 43-101

The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Competent Person - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the La Verde project is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources and Competent Persons - JORC and ASX

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources for the Costa Fuego Project was previously reported in the Company's announcements released to ASX on 26 February 2024 'Hot Chili Indicated Resource at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt", which is available to view on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/asx-announcements/. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resource estimates contained in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

