Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EVS6 | ISIN: KYG063821089 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.05.25 | 17:13
0,695 US-Dollar
-6,78 % -0,051
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.: AZI Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company"), an automotive products and services company in China, today announced that it has received a written notice (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated May 16, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on February 5, 2025 that the Company's Class A ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.

According to the Compliance Notice, the Company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for 14 consecutive business days, from April 28 through May 15, 2025, and the matter is now closed.

About Autozi

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a leading, fast-growing provider of lifecycle automotive services in China. Founded in 2010, Autozi offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, affordable, and professional automotive products and services through both online and offline channels across the country. Leveraging its advanced online supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built a dynamic ecosystem that connects key participants across the automotive industry. This interconnected network enables more efficient collaboration and streamlined processes throughout the entire supply chain, positioning Autozi as a key driver of innovation and growth in the automotive services sector.

Contact Information

The Blueshirt Group
Jack Wang
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.