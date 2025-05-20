Titan Mining Corporation: Titan Launches Processing Facility for U.S. Natural Flake Graphite Production in New York

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI, OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of construction of its fully permitted commercial demonstration facility (the "Facility") for natural flake graphite, co-located at its Empire State Mine ("ESM") in St. Lawrence County, New York. This milestone will enable the first end-to-end production of U.S. mined and processed natural flake graphite in nearly 70 years and represents a key step toward restoring domestic supply of a mineral critical to both national security and energy independence.

Highlights:

Facility will enable first mined and refined U.S. natural flake graphite production since 1956

Fully permitted Facility leveraging existing zinc mill and infrastructure

Engineering complete, procurement underway with commissioning due in H2 2025

Initial capacity to process 60,000 tonnes/year of feed from the Kilbourne Project ("Kilbourne"), producing 1,000-1,200 tonnes/year of graphite concentrate

Qualification sales to U.S. defense and industrial customers expected in early 2026

Targeting production capability of 40,000 tonnes, to satisfy large majority of US natural flake graphite demand

Public-private partnership with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency ("SLCIDA") and the Development Authority of the North Country ("DANC"), which provided equipment financing and workforce support

Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Kilbourne expected in H2 2025

Don Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: "This launch underscores the scalability and optionality of our district. Plans to produce both zinc and graphite on one site uniquely positions us to deliver critical materials from a single, fully permitted platform with established infrastructure."

Rita Adiani, President of Titan commented: "This facility is a critical first step toward restoring domestic production of a mineral essential to our national security and energy independence. We're proud to begin construction of a facility that will bring U.S. natural graphite back online and provide a secure, transparent, and ethical source of supply."

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Chair of the House Republican Conference, commented: "I'm proud to support Titan's new graphite processing facility in St. Lawrence County-the first U.S.-sourced and processed natural graphite since 1956. This is a major step for national security, supply chain resilience, and jobs right here in New York's North Country. I'll continue fighting to strengthen American energy and critical mineral independence."

Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency commented: "St. Lawrence County is fortunate to have tremendous natural resources, a dedicated and skilled workforce, and world-class companies like Titan as partners in our development efforts. We are excited to be part of this milestone commercial demonstration facility and look forward to working with Titan on the continued growth of the Empire State Mines operations."

Carl E. Farone Jr. Executive Director, Development Authority of the North Country commented: "The North Country is fortunate to have Empire State Mines be one of the first in the country to mine & process natural flake graphite, and we are pleased to be able to support their Facility and the jobs it will create."

Project Overview & Next Steps

As outlined in the press release dated January 16, 2025, the Facility is designed to process approximately 60,000 tonnes per year of graphite-bearing material from Kilbourne, producing 1,000-1,200 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate for customer qualification. The project is fully permitted and on track to commence commissioning in H2 2025, with initial sales expected in early 2026 to U.S. defense and industrial customers.

This launch is the first phase of Titan's long-term strategy to scale production. Subject to customer demand, further technical studies and capital availability, Titan is targeting an expansion to a 40,000 tonnes/year Facility, positioning the Company to become a leading U.S. supplier of natural flake graphite, capable of meeting a significant part of domestic demand.

The Company is currently completing a PEA for the Kilbourne graphite project, with results expected in the second half of 2025. Titan will continue to operate the Facility to progress product qualifications in parallel with technical and economic studies, ensuring production is scaled appropriately with secured offtake agreements in place before major capital commitments are made.

Construction of the Facility is supported through equipment financing from SLCIDA and DANC, with Titan committing to maintain at least 135 full-time jobs and creating 5 new positions.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

