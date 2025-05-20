Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
Network Innovations Launches Argus

Finanznachrichten News

Unified Platform for Secure, Integrated and Scalable Network Services Across all Communication Technologies

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Innovations today announced the launch of Argus, a software-defined platform that transforms how organizations deploy, secure, and scale communications across terrestrial, wireless, and satellite environments. This includes Network Innovations' own VSAT network, third-party satellite networks (Starlink, OneWeb), 5G/LTE, private LTE, and terrestrial transport.

Argus is a mission-ready overlay framework that bridges multi-path connectivity, security, and operational complexity by unifying disparate technologies under a single cohesive platform. The result is simplified deployment with strengthened network security and operational efficiency for customers in the government, enterprise and maritime sectors, among others.

"Argus was developed with the understanding that lives, missions, and outcomes depend on unfailing, agile, and secure connectivity in an increasingly complex environment," said Derek Dawson, CEO of Network Innovations. "This solution serves as an invisible backbone to bring these technologies into one cohesive framework, so organizations have visibility, control, security, and resilience to focus on what matters, when and where it matters, without worrying about their network."

Key capabilities of Argus include:

  • Zero Trust security architecture built on the principles of 'Never Trust, Always Verify,' Least Privilege, and Persistent Monitoring, with robust access control, auditing, and threat mitigation.
  • Global Fabric with 80+ Points of Presence and distributed edge nodes for low-latency, high-availability communications at scale, and connectivity into all the major public clouds.
  • Technology agnostic interoperability across terrestrial, 5G/LTE, private LTE, and satellite networks, including third-party technologies.
  • Centralized orchestration portal with end-to-end visibility for provisioning, monitoring, policy enforcement, and service analytics.
  • Multi-Path SD-WAN resiliency for intelligent path selection, seamless failover, and cost-optimized bearer prioritization.
  • Modular framework built to accommodate emerging technologies, surge operations, evolving operational needs, flexible scaling, and rapid deployment.

Argus is now available for government, enterprise, and maritime customers worldwide. Learn more at www.networkinnovations.com/solutions/argus.

About Network Innovations
Network Innovations is a global technology integrator that keeps people, places, and things connected anywhere in the world with always-available communications and networking solutions. Its customers operate in industries including government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, recreation, and maritime. Established in 1989, Network Innovations employs more than 250 industry experts across four continents. For more information, please visit www.networkinnovations.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/network-innovations-launches-argus-302460659.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
