SecureTech Innovations, Inc: SecureTech Announces Major Milestones in Strategic Growth Plan

Roseville, Minnesota, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging leader in cybersecurity, Web3 solutions, and advanced security technologies, is pleased to share a comprehensive update on its strategic initiatives for 2025. Since joining the SecureTech team in January, President and CEO J. Scott Sitra has focused on advancing the key priorities outlined in SecureTech's roadmap for innovation and growth. Each achieved strategic milestone increases underlying shareholder value, enhances operational efficiencies, and positions the company for long-term growth and success.

2025 Strategic Milestones and Corporate Developments Achieved:

Share Structure Optimization: As part of its capital markets strategy, SecureTech completed a significant share consolidation that reduced its issued and outstanding shares by 55%, from 78 million to nearly 35 million. The company continues pursuing further reductions to reach its target share count of about 17 million by the end of Q3 2025. This initiative underscores SecureTech's commitment to enhancing per-share value, strengthening market confidence, and advancing it towards a national market uplisting.

Launched Mergers & Acquisitions Program: SecureTech recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a rapidly growing international technology enterprise with FY2024 revenue of nearly $3 million and projections of $10 million for FY2025. A PCAOB auditing firm is conducting the required two-year SEC-mandated audit, with closing anticipated in June 2025. This acquisition aligns with SecureTech's strategy to broaden its global presence as an innovative technology leader. SecureTech is also evaluating additional M&A opportunities targeting businesses with cutting-edge technologies and annual revenues between $5 million and $10 million, with the goal of quickly strengthening the company's financial position and boosting long-term growth prospects.

Capital Formation and National Exchange Uplisting Preparation: SecureTech is engaged in advanced discussions with multiple investment banks and institutional investors to secure growth capital aimed at expanding operations, strengthening its balance sheet, and supporting a planned application for uplisting to the NASDAQ or NYSE later this year. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to improving liquidity, increasing institutional visibility, and building overall shareholder value.

Business Unit Expansion and Spin-Off Strategy: SecureTech has established two new wholly owned subsidiaries, Terra Nova Technologies, Inc. and Top Kontrol, LLC, both incorporated in Wyoming. The company is revitalizing its flagship anti-carjacking and automotive security product, Top Kontrol®, under Terra Nova Technologies. SecureTech plans to spin-off Terra Nova Technologies as a standalone entity on the OTCQB Market, allowing it to pursue independent growth while advancing SecureTech's broader strategic objectives and delivering additional value to its shareholders.

Blockchain Expansion and Digital Asset Strategy: Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiaries and its strategic partnership with RockerFunder, LLC, SecureTech is advancing plans to establish a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury reserve as part of its broader digital asset acquisition and Web3 innovation strategy. This initiative reflects the company's focus on enhancing blockchain infrastructure, decentralized security, and digital wealth creation and management, while it continues to evaluate acquisition and investment opportunities in the blockchain and fintech sectors.

SecureTech will continue providing timely updates on these initiatives through official press releases and regulatory filings.

"We are executing our 2025 roadmap with precision and determination," stated J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech. "Our proactive approach to corporate restructuring, capital acquisition, and strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions reflects our commitment to innovation, creating shareholder value, and maintaining full corporate transparency. We look forward to providing additional updates to our shareholders and the investment community as we continue to hit and exceed key milestones."

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH) is an innovative technology company focused on developing and commercializing advanced security, safety, and digital infrastructure solutions. SecureTech is the developer of Top Kontrol®, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can safely stop a carjacking without any action from the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is advancing cutting-edge cybersecurity and Web3 technologies, next generation blockchain architecture, and digital asset management systems.

