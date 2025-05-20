Anzeige
20.05.2025
LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Enhances Cross-Browser Testing with ChromeOS Support

Finanznachrichten News

New Capability Allows Real-Time Testing of Web and Android Apps on Chromebook Devices

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has expanded its capabilities with the launch of comprehensive ChromeOS testing support. This new feature allows developers and QA teams to test web applications and Android apps in real-time on ChromeOS environments, ensuring compatibility and performance across Chromebook devices.

The ChromeOS testing environment supports features such as geolocation testing and network simulation. These capabilities allow teams to replicate user experiences in different regions and under various connectivity conditions, helping ensure that applications are robust and reliable in real-world use cases.

"As more users and organizations adopt ChromeOS, it's essential for developers to have the tools to ensure their applications work flawlessly on these devices," said Jay Singh, Co-Founder and COO at LambdaTest. "With the launch of ChromeOS testing on our platform, we're giving teams the ability to deliver high-quality digital experiences across an increasingly diverse device landscape without compromising speed, coverage, or accuracy."

The lightweight nature of ChromeOS enables faster test execution and reduced setup time, bringing key benefits to the development cycle. Chromebooks' focus on cloud-based apps aligns well with LambdaTest's infrastructure, allowing for streamlined testing without the need for heavy installations. Additionally, the standardized environment offered by ChromeOS helps ensure consistent results across devices, while real-world simulation on actual ChromeOS platforms improves confidence in app performance.

To learn more about ChromeOS support, please visit, ChromeOS Web Browser Testing and ChromeOS App Testing.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTestis an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

  • Browser & App Testing Cloud (https://www.lambdatest.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=may20&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.
  • HyperExecute (https://www.lambdatest.com/hyperexecute/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=may20&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.
  • KaneAI (https://www.lambdatest.com/kane-ai/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=may20&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com



press@lambdatest.com

