New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - PureCipher Inc., a mission-driven deep-tech company specializing in secure-by-design AI infrastructure, announced the development of its proprietary Artificial Immune System (AIS) - a defense framework designed to detect, contain, and mitigate two of the most critical vulnerabilities facing artificial intelligence today: data poisoning and model compromise.

As enterprises and governments deploy increasingly autonomous and embedded AI systems, the threat of sabotage is no longer theoretical. From healthcare diagnostics and financial underwriting to battlefield logistics and critical infrastructure, AI is now making high-impact decisions in real time, often without human involvement. In this context, PureCipher's AIS delivers a new class of embedded security: one that ensures the internal trustworthiness of AI systems, not just their perimeter defenses.

"AI is not just another software tool it is a decision-making agent," said Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher. "And like any agent, it can be misled, hijacked, or corrupted from within. Our Artificial Immune System framework was designed to protect AI models the same way our bodies protect themselves - with constant surveillance, adaptive response, and built-in resilience."

The Growing Threat Landscape: Poisoned Data and Logic Drift

The development of AIS is PureCipher's response to two rapidly escalating threats:

AI data poisoning involves the deliberate tampering and insertion of corrupted or malicious data into a model's training set, resulting in warped logic, backdoor behaviors, or targeted bias.

involves the deliberate tampering and insertion of corrupted or malicious data into a model's training set, resulting in warped logic, backdoor behaviors, or targeted bias. System compromise refers to attacks that occur post-deployment, where AI models are modified via unauthorized access, tampered APIs, or logic injection, often without detection or traceability.

Unlike traditional malware or denial-of-service attacks, these threats are invisible to perimeter-based cybersecurity tools. Poisoned models often appear functional until they are triggered under specific inputs or real-world conditions. In mission-critical domains, such as autonomous vehicles or real-time threat detection, such failures can be fatal.

PureCipher's leadership emphasizes that conventional tools like firewalls, signature-based antivirus systems, or static code audits are not sufficient to secure AI. These approaches were designed for static software, not dynamic learning systems that ingest, process, and react to novel data every second.

Inside the Artificial Immune System Framework

The Artificial Immune System developed by PureCipher is a modular, embedded monitoring and defense layer that protects AI models from integrity breaches during both training and inference. Key capabilities include:

Behavioral anomaly detection - monitors outputs for logic drift and deviation from expected decision boundaries

- monitors outputs for logic drift and deviation from expected decision boundaries Input signal fingerprinting - detects adversarial stimuli and manipulated data artifacts during model ingestion

- detects adversarial stimuli and manipulated data artifacts during model ingestion Provenance tracing integration - works alongside OmniSeal , PureCipher's tamper-evident data pipeline system, to ensure training data authenticity

- works alongside , PureCipher's tamper-evident data pipeline system, to ensure training data authenticity Containment protocols - isolates and flags compromised model instances to prevent propagation across systems

- isolates and flags compromised model instances to prevent propagation across systems Adaptive threat response - uses lightweight learning agents to update threat profiles and defensive thresholds in real time

"The Artificial Immune System brings native intelligence to AI security," said Dr. William Hahn, Chief Science Officer at PureCipher. "Just as living organisms detect infection through unexpected pattern shifts, our framework identifies subtle corruption of AI logic - even when surface performance looks normal."

AIS is built on a secure-by-design foundation and is interoperable with a wide range of AI stacks and cloud providers. It can be deployed alongside PureCipher's SecurCompute (which enables encrypted computation via fully homomorphic encryption) and is currently under testing with public and private sector partners.

Strategic Relevance Across High-Risk Sectors

PureCipher anticipates significant adoption of AIS across sectors where algorithmic integrity is tied directly to financial, operational, or human safety. These include:

Healthcare , where AI systems are being used for early diagnosis, claims adjudication, and clinical prioritization

, where AI systems are being used for early diagnosis, claims adjudication, and clinical prioritization Finance , where AI models drive credit scoring, trading execution, and fraud detection

, where AI models drive credit scoring, trading execution, and fraud detection Critical infrastructure , such as smart grid management, public transit optimization, and emergency response

, such as smart grid management, public transit optimization, and emergency response Defense and national security, where autonomous agents are used in threat detection, surveillance, and logistics

With AI regulation evolving globally - including the EU's AI Act, the U.S. Executive Order on Safe AI, and emerging NIST frameworks - PureCipher's AIS also provides a compliance-aligned path for organizations seeking to meet future integrity, transparency, and auditability requirements.

"The regulatory landscape is catching up to the reality that compromised AI is a systemic threat," said Chin. "Our goal is to give organizations the ability to act now - not only to protect themselves, but to ensure their AI deployments earn and sustain trust."

About PureCipher

PureCipher Inc. is an AI security company focused on building trust into the foundation of artificial intelligence. With proprietary, patent-pending technologies including OmniSeal, Artificial Immune System, and SecurCompute, PureCipher enables enterprises and governments to deploy AI with confidence in high-risk and high-integrity environments. The company is led by a multidisciplinary team of experts in cybersecurity, cryptography, AI research, and enterprise systems.

To learn more about the Artificial Immune System or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.purecipher.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251815

SOURCE: Exclusive Group