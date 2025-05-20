Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 17:14 Uhr
GDToday: Chinese folk music strikes a chord in Budapest

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

A concert featuring original Chinese folk-inspired compositions by Jason Huang, a composer from South China's Guangdong province, captivated audiences at Hungary's Budapest Congress Center on May 16, offering a unique blend of Eastern tradition and Western orchestration.

Building on the success of a previous performance at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in November 2024, Huang returned to Hungary with his "Infinity" concert, presented in collaboration with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra & Choir under the baton of principal conductor Péter Illényi.

The concert program, presented by the Guangdong Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Organized by the Guangdong Musician Association, featured newly composed works, including a symphonic piece led by the French horn, inspired by ink painting and depicting the Seven Star Crags scenic area in Guangdong.

"This is pentatonic music. We don't have it in our classical tradition," Illényi said. "It's something new for us and something challenging." He added that the incorporation of Chinese instruments and musical aesthetics provided the orchestra with a refreshing and rewarding experience.

Audience members described the concert as "high-level" and "sophisticated". Several attendees said they were unfamiliar with Chinese music before the event but came away deeply impressed and eager to learn more. "I'm not familiar with Chinese music, unfortunately, but after this evening, I like it very much," said one Hungarian concertgoer.

The performance reflects the growing cultural exchange between China and Hungary. A staff member from the National Széchényi Library noted that cultural ties between Chinese and Hungarian institutions have been expanding in recent years, calling the bilateral relationship "fantastic."

Illényi echoed that sentiment, saying, "Through this concept, we can show that music builds a bridge between China and Hungary, between European and Chinese culture." He added that the orchestra plans to bring the concert to audiences in other countries in the near future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691867/2.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-folk-music-strikes-a-chord-in-budapest-302460723.html

