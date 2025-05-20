Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: 888351 | ISIN: US22160K1051 | Ticker-Symbol: CTO
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 17:24
919,60 Euro
-0,10 % -0,90
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
918,00919,8017:45
918,00919,9017:45
CARREFOUR
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARREFOUR SA14,645+2,31 %
COLRUYT GROUP NV39,3400,00 %
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION919,60-0,10 %
ELO SA92,97+0,11 %
ICA GRUPPEN AB--
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV37,870+1,09 %
OCADO GROUP PLC3,271-0,34 %
TESCO PLC4,500+3,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.