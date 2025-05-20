CAI Software Launches ShopVue Cloud

New Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Enables Companies to Optimize Labor Costs, Machine Effectiveness, and Work-in-Process (WIP) Throughput

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software CAI Software, CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or CAI Software") a leader in industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution, and supply chain solutions for manufacturers and distributors, today announced the launch of ShopVue Cloud, a best-in-class Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

ShopVue Cloud enables companies who are beginning their MES journey to take advantage of enterprise-level functionality resulting in real-time visibility into WIP throughput, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), labor costs, and product quality. The solution harnesses the latest low-code/no-code (LCNC) configuration tools to seamlessly collect data from shopfloor operators. The powerful IIoT-enabled technology helps companies drive more informed decisions that optimize business results.

Developed for manufacturers of all sizes, ShopVue Cloud provides an MES solution built for speed to implement while providing companies with an easy-to-use, highly configurable solution to meet their plant's individual requirements.

"We built this solution based on market feedback. We've heard from numerous companies beginning their shopfloor digitization journey that they needed key functionality and, more importantly, they want a solution that would grow with them," said Matt Geffken, Chief Product Officer at CAI. "This solution was specifically designed to improve operator and equipment efficiency, by capturing, controlling, and analyzing real-time shop floor conditions to help shop floor operators and manufacturers make better decisions."

Keith Wood, Director, Information Technology for Air Tractor, Inc., an early adopter of ShopVue Cloud stated, "We're excited about the potential that ShopVue provides to accurately capture labor times, improve our OEE, and achieve end-to-end traceability - all with minimal operator input. The end-to-end production traceability will help us in many areas, from costing to compliance." Wood continued, "ShopVue Cloud is an important part of our digital transformation, and we believe the solution will bring meaningful efficiency and visibility to our shop floor operations."

ShopVue Cloud provides full visibility into labor and attendance activity, ensuring accurate workforce tracking, eliminating gaps, and minimizing discrepancies. For equipment and machines on the floor, this powerful MES provides real-time updates on order status, machine performance, and component traceability. The analytics and IIoT functionality allow for role-specific insights and metrics. The visibility across people and equipment will improve overall performance through:

Reduced errors and waste

Enhanced operational transparency

Improved interconnectivity between machines, workers, and other business systems

Actionable insights

ShopVue Cloud is now available. To learn more, https://caisoft.com/shopvue

About Air Tractor:

Air Tractor, Inc. is the leading global producer of purpose-built aircraft for agricultural aerial applications, initial attack firefighting, and other specialized missions. From North, South, and Central America, to Australia, Indonesia, and China, to Spain, Italy, Croatia, and Africa, Air Tractor aircraft can be found in more than 50 countries around the world. https://airtractor.com/

