THE LISBOAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL WELCOMES FAMILIES TO TOUR ITS FUTURE-READY SCHOOL

LISBON, Portugal, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lisboan International School is pleased to announce it will officially open the campus for tours from May onwards, marking a major milestone ahead of its September 2025 opening.

Located in the heart of Alcântara, in Lisbon, Portugal, The Lisboan is built on a unique duality-rooted in history yet designed for the future. The school is housed in a fully restored early 20th-century building that once served as a pasta and flour factory. Now transformed through a thoughtful redevelopment project spanning 12,000 square metres, it reflects the school's mission to unlock the full potential of every child in an environment that blends heritage with innovation.

The school offers a distinctive learning environment, thoughtfully designed to support creativity, collaboration, and independent thinking. Alongside flexible classrooms and subject-specific spaces, the school features dedicated studios for digital media and design technology. Purpose-built areas for dance, music, and performance provide opportunities for self-expression, while quiet zones and a well-resourced library offer students spaces for reflection, research, and focused study. The school also includes a fully equipped indoor sports hall ensuring access to high-quality sports facilities throughout the year.

Additionally, students benefit from enriching outdoor learning opportunities across the city of Lisbon - making full use of the numerous opportunities on offer. Every aspect of the school's design has been carefully considered to support the development of confident, curious, and well-rounded learners.

Led by Founding Principal Guðmundur Hegner Jónsson, The Lisboan brings a values-driven education model to Lisbon, underpinned by the principles: Belong, Own, Act (BOA)-a framework that guides students to feel a deep sense of connection to their school, take responsibility for their learning, and contribute positively to their community. These principles are complemented by five core values: Kindness, Curiosity, Connectedness, Resilience, and Integrity-all central to the school's commitment to nurturing confident, compassionate, and future-ready learners.

With diverse teachers recruited from top international schools around the world, The Lisboan ensures a personalised experience through small class sizes, integrated well-being, and emotionally intelligent learning that prepares children not only for academic excellence, but for life.

"The opening of The Lisboan marks a bold step in our shared journey," Guðmundur said. "We've imagined a school where curiosity leads, where children are empowered to think deeply, explore widely, and shape their own learning with purpose and confidence. This is a school built not only for academic growth but for the whole child-rooted in the present, with a clear eye on the future. We're thrilled to welcome families into a community where learning extends beyond the classroom and into the vibrant life of Lisbon itself."





Learning at The Lisboan is deeply connected to the city of Lisbon. Through partnerships with local institutions, students take part in hands-on, place-based learning-from river-based outdoor education to performing arts collaborations with the Metropolitan Orchestra of Lisbon. The Lisboan's Experience programme introduces eight core development areas, including leadership, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, ensuring students develop the skills and mindset to lead with purpose.

The Lisboan offers a rigorous and globally relevant academic programme that combines the structure of the British international curriculum with the breadth and inquiry-based approach of the International Baccalaureate. Designed for students aged 3 to 18, the curriculum fosters intellectual independence, personal growth, and a strong sense of purpose.

Admissions are now open for children aged 3 to 14, from Foundation Stage through to Year 10. Families are warmly invited to tour the new campus from May onwards, meet the team, and experience the environment designed to inspire the next generation of learners.

To book a visit or enquire about enrolment, please visit www.the-lisboan.school, or contact admissions@the-lisboan.school

About The Lisboan School

The Lisboan is a forward-thinking, yet traditionally grounded educational institution nestled in the heart of Lisbon. We're proud of our roots honouring time-tested teaching methods and community values while equipping our students with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. At our school, classic academic excellence meets modern innovation, ensuring every learner is prepared not just for the challenges of tomorrow.

