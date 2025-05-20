Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QJD4 | ISIN: GB00BN7CG237 | Ticker-Symbol: A5SA
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 17:48 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO LAUNCH THIRD I / AM DROP WITH UNIQUE SANTAN CUP COLLABORATION

Finanznachrichten News
  • Aston Martin Aramco celebrates 2025 Santan Cup partnership with unique I / AM DROP - the third in the series
  • Providing fans with three unmissable moments, the Santan Cup DROP is the ultimate fusion of football, music and F1
  • Taking place over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, the Santan Cup combines a grassroots football community with ex-Premier League footballers, actors, and music icons for a tournament like no other
  • Each DROP in the I / AM series is designed for fans who want to go beyond the grandstand - limited, fast-moving, and rooted in culture

SILVERSTONE, England, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Aramco has been announced as Official Partner of the 2025 Santan Cup.

Limited edition Aston Martin Aramco x Santan Cup T-Shirt (PRNewsfoto/Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team)

Founded by UK artist Dave, the Santan Cup features an all-star ensemble, bringing together a grassroots footballing community alongside some of the biggest names in music with ex-Premier League footballers and actors for a one-of-a-kind tournament during the Monaco Grand Prix. Dave and Aston Martin's relationship began back in 2021, when he unveiled the team's first modern-era Formula 1 car and now they're taking things even further.

This is more than a match. It's a cultural crossover, where football, music, and now Formula 1 collide in one of the most iconic sporting locations in the world. It's about uniting fanbases, creating unforgettable moments, and celebrating the energy of sport at its best. And with the launch of this DROP, fans have the chance to own a piece of it with exclusive merch, a rare collectible, and once-in-a-lifetime access, made just for the I / AM community.

Fans can redeem or win three unmissable products and moments:

  • A limited-edition Aston Martin Aramco x Santan Cup T-shirt
  • A signed football featuring Dave, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, and Santan Cup players
  • 2x VIP tickets to the Santan Cup tournament in Monaco

The third chapter in its I / AM DROPS series, the initiative was created to provide fans with limited-edition products and experiences by fusing sport, culture and creativity.

Enter the DROP now at: www.astonmartinf1.com/DROPS

Rob Bloom, Chief Marketing Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: "The Santan Cup DROP is a celebration of F1 and football coming together around an iconic moment on the race calendar. At the heart of the collaboration is a belief that sport connects us - through emotion, competition, and culture. Aston Martin Aramco, Dave and the Santan team have a shared drive to push boundaries and bring fans closer to the action."

For further information about Aston Martin Aramco, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691848/Santan_Cup_Tshirt.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691849/Aston_Martin_Aramco_Santan.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691850/SANTAN_CUP_BALL.jpg

Signed football by Aston Martin Aramco drivers, Dave and Santan Cup players (PRNewsfoto/Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team)

Aston Martin Aramco celebrates 2025 Santan Cup partnership (PRNewsfoto/Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aston-martin-aramco-launch-third-i--am-drop-with-unique-santan-cup-collaboration-302460746.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
