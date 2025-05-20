Results show promising impacts for targeting resistant grass weeds in cereal crops

Enko Chem, Inc., a leading AgTech company developing breakthrough, sustainable crop protection products, today announced results from its latest European field trials of product candidates from a novel graminicide portfolio developed to tackle the growing threat of herbicide-resistant weeds in cereal crops. These trials specifically revealed exceptional control of blackgrass in winter wheat paired with outstanding crop safety. Earlier trials in other regions of the world have already shown success against a range of other problematic grass weeds.

As stricter environmental and safety standards reduce the availability of conventional herbicides, growers face fewer options for managing persistent weeds that significantly reduce crop yields. Enko's next generation graminicides are safe and sustainable potential replacements for older products that address the evolving needs of both growers and regulators.

The European field trials were conducted across the United Kingdom and France, where herbicide-resistant blackgrass is known to cause crop yield losses of up to 70% in severe cases. Enko's innovative chemistry demonstrated superior performance compared to existing commercial standards.

Prior to Europe, Enko's North American spring trials demonstrated efficacy against other problematic warm-season grasses including crabgrass, giant foxtail, and goosegrass, while Australian tests addressed the growing threat of resistant annual ryegrass. The European results build upon this foundation of success across diverse geographies and weed species.

"Our product candidates integrate seamlessly into existing cereal crop systems and deliver industry-leading control of resistant grass species," says Tony Klemm, CEO of Enko. "Growers urgently need new, effective, and environmentally responsible chemistry. This graminicide portfolio is proof that a smarter discovery model delivers solutions addressing key challenges like blackgrass resistance while advancing safe, sustainable agriculture."

With development efforts reaching key benchmarks, Enko is actively collaborating with multiple industry partners to accelerate the global commercialization of its products.

About Enko®

Enko (Enko Chem Inc.) designs safe and sustainable solutions to farmers' biggest crop threats today, from pest resistance to new diseases. By applying the latest drug discovery and development approaches from pharma to plants, Enko is bringing an innovation model to agriculture and meeting farmers' evolving needs. Founded in 2017, and led by a team of proven scientists, entrepreneurs, and agriculture industry veterans, Enko is backed by investors including the Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, DYDK Capital, Nufarm, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, and Rabo Food Agri Innovation Fund. Enko is headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut, USA. For more information, visit www.enko.ag.

