Tucson Attorney Edward F. Cohn Recognized in Three Major National Publications

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Criminal defense attorney Edward F. Cohn has achieved a rare distinction in the legal profession, earning recognition in three major national publications within the same year. USA Today, CEO Weekly, and MSN have all featured Cohn in prominent articles highlighting his exceptional work in criminal defense.

USA Today recently named Cohn among its "Top Lawyers of 2025" in its March 18 feature article, which recognized legal professionals who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to client advocacy. The publication praised Cohn's dedication to taking on challenging cases that other attorneys might avoid.

CEO Weekly followed with an in-depth profile titled "Edward F. Cohn's Approach to Criminal Defense and Client Advocacy," examining his unique methodology developed over 22 years of practice across three states. The article detailed Cohn's strategic preparation techniques and his background as a former musician.

Completing the trifecta, MSN featured Cohn in its "Top 10 Lawyers of 2025" article, highlighting his AV Preeminent rating and expertise in protective order proceedings and constitutional law matters.

"These recognitions reflect the principles that have guided my practice for over two decades," says Cohn. "Every client deserves an attorney who will fight for them, especially when facing the overwhelming power of the state."

Licensed in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Michigan, Cohn has built a reputation for handling approximately 150 cases annually, with documented success in achieving reduced charges or case dismissals that exceeds state averages by 23 percent.

His distinctive background includes graduating cum laude from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, where he made the Dean's list every semester and served as Senior Associate Editor for the Law Review.

Beyond his legal accomplishments, Cohn demonstrates civic responsibility through his nine years as a licensed foster care provider in Pima County alongside his wife Andrea.

The triple recognition comes during a period when demand for experienced criminal defense representation has increased 12 percent over the past five years, according to data from the Arizona Courts Administrative Office.

Cohn's practice continues to focus on criminal defense, protective orders, and constitutional law matters from his Tucson office, serving clients throughout Arizona with select cases in Massachusetts and Michigan.

