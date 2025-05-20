Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025
ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center: Dr. Todd H. Lanman and Dr. Jared Ament Perform First-Ever Combined Implantation of MOTUS Device and TOPS System at Adjacent Lumbar Levels

Finanznachrichten News

BEVERLY HILLS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / In a groundbreaking advancement for motion-preserving spine surgery, renowned spinal neurosurgeon Dr. Todd H. Lanman and his colleague Dr. Jared Ament have successfully completed the first known case of combined implantation of the MOTUS total joint replacement device (developed by 3Spine, Inc.) at L5-S1 and the TOPS System at L4-5. The procedure was performed in Beverly Hills on a young man suffering from severe facet disease.

This historic surgical pairing represents a significant leap forward in the treatment of lumbar spinal degeneration, particularly in cases involving multilevel facet pathology. The patient, debilitated by advanced facet arthropathy at an unusually young age, was not a candidate for traditional disc replacement alone. Instead, Drs. Lanman and Ament utilized a two-tiered approach to restore both mobility and stability across the lower lumbar spine.

The MOTUS device, a posterior total joint replacement developed by 3Spine, Inc., replaces both the intervertebral disc and facet joints at L5-S1. Directly above, the TOPS System was implanted at L4-5 to dynamically stabilize the segment while preserving motion - a combination never before documented in spinal surgery.

"This is the first time the MOTUS total joint replacement has been placed at the bottom level of the spine with a TOPS device directly above it," said Dr. Lanman, founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery and ADR Spine. "The biomechanical challenge was significant. L5-S1 is a high-load bearing level, and placing MOTUS beneath a TOPS device at L4-5 required precise alignment, careful load distribution planning, and complete mastery of both technologies. This patient's severe facet disease made him an ideal candidate for this innovative construct, and we are thrilled with the early outcomes." An intraoperative X-ray image taken immediately after the procedure confirms optimal placement of both implants.

The MOTUS device is currently under investigation through a pivotal clinical trial in the United States and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. The TOPS System, meanwhile, has gained attention as a dynamic alternative to spinal fusion for select patients with lumbar spinal stenosis and facet arthropathy.

The surgery reflects Drs. Lanman and Ament's continued leadership at the forefront of spinal arthroplasty innovation.

Contact Information

Brandi Kamenar
PR + Brand Manager
brandi@brandikamenar.com
310-734-6180

SOURCE: ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-todd-h.-lanman-and-dr.-jared-ament-perform-first-ever-combined-im-1029848

