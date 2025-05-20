Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - NewOrg, a leading provider of nonprofit data management solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming national conference dedicated to advancing energy and utility assistance programs across the United States. Building on its successful partnership with energy assistance organizations, NewOrg will be on-site to connect with providers and share proven strategies for improving service delivery. The team will also demonstrate how integrated data management helps organizations expand their impact, accelerate processing, and ensure critical funding reaches families without delay.





The conference brings together utility assistance leaders, community action agencies, government partners, and solution providers to address the growing demand for efficient, accountable energy assistance programs. NewOrg is attending to support this mission, helping organizations nationwide deliver services more effectively. The team will showcase its customizable client and vendor portal, featuring real-world results from a Connecticut-based nonprofit that processed over 1,500 applications in just 4 weeks, paid vendors in as little as 2-7 days, and unlocked over $100,000 in restricted grant funds-all by transforming their outdated processes using NewOrg's platform.



About Revved Up

The conference, hosted annually by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC), began in 2004 as a gathering of professionals committed to reducing energy burdens for vulnerable households. The event provides education, policy updates, and networking to empower attendees to deliver better services nationwide. This year's event runs from June 2nd to 5th in Charlotte, North Carolina, uniting hundreds of advocates and providers who share a common goal: to make utility assistance easier, faster, and more impactful for families in need.

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social service agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 18 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

