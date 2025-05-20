Bangor, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Husson University's next athletic director already knows what it's like to step into Newman Gymnasium on game day.

That's because Amanda Nelson, class of 1997, was a star athlete for Husson while studying toward her bachelor of science degree in business teacher education. A standout on both the basketball court and softball field, she was inducted into the Husson Hall of Fame in 2017. In her four years at Husson, Nelson helped capture two conference titles, and together with her teams qualified for three national tournaments.

On June 1, Nelson will return to Husson as its new director of athletics, where she will bring decades of experience working with budgets of all sizes, managing large athletic programs and making data-driven decisions to ensure success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda Nelson back to Husson University as our new Athletic Director. Amanda brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, and is an exciting addition to our stellar Division III athletic program," said President Lynne Coy-Ogan.

The Maine native most recently served for the past three years as Director of Athletics for Del Norte High School in San Diego, California, where she was responsible for 1,600 athletes as well as managed all budgets related to athletics, sports programming and fundraising. She previously held similar roles at St. Andrew's School in Savannah, Georgia; Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California; and Carlsbad High School in California.

A graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, Nelson is eagerly anticipating her return home to Maine - and to Husson - after 28 years away.

"Husson has grown and developed in such positive ways since my time as a student. I am looking forward to helping Husson to elevate the brand and be the best we can at both academics and athletics," Nelson said. "I'm humbled and overwhelmed to be coming back."

Nelson replaces John Sutyak who recently left Husson to take a similar position at the University of Southern Maine.

