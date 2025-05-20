Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
20.05.2025 18:53 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ODIOT HOLDING: Reminder: Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders held May 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cercle France-Amériques (Paris)

Finanznachrichten News

Reminder: Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders held May 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cercle France-Amériques (Paris)

Paris, May 20, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) invites its shareholders to its Combined General Meeting to be held this Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., at the Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois - 9-11 avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt, 75008 Paris.

This meeting, convened to approve the 2024 financial statements, represents an important moment in the company's life. Shareholders are invited to attend in large numbers to take part in the votes and ask questions of the company's management.

At the end of the meeting, a cocktail will be offered to participants, providing a moment of conviviality and exchange with the company's managers and directors.

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of May 7, 2025 and can be viewed, along with all preparatory documents, on the ODIOT HOLDING website at the following address: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91816-20250520_pr-odioth-agm-rappel-en.pdf

