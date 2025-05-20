Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DME9 | ISIN: US02156B1035 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ALTERYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year

Finanznachrichten News

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a leading provider of data analytics and business automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year.

Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year

Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year
Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year

This prestigious recognition, awarded at the Alteryx Partner Summit, marks the fourth time in the past five years that Data Meaning has earned Partner of the Year honors-underscoring its sustained leadership, innovation, and results-driven approach within the Alteryx partner ecosystem.

The award highlights Data Meaning's outstanding contributions in helping clients across industries automate business processes, reduce operational inefficiencies, and unlock the full value of their data with the Alteryx platform.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by Alteryx, a partner that shares our commitment to empowering organizations through analytics automation," said Josh Jackson, Global Sales at Data Meaning. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the deep expertise our team brings to every Alteryx implementation, training, and enablement engagement."

Over the past year, Data Meaning has delivered measurable results for clients across financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing - helping organizations:

  • Automate manual, spreadsheet-heavy processes

  • Enable self-service analytics for business users

  • Accelerate time-to-insight with Alteryx training programs

  • Build scalable workflows that reduce cost and improve performance

By combining deep industry knowledge with technical mastery of the Alteryx platform, Data Meaning continues to serve as a trusted partner for organizations looking to operationalize analytics and achieve automation at scale.

"As businesses face mounting pressure to modernize and optimize, partners like Data Meaning play a pivotal role in delivering successful outcomes using the Alteryx Platform," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "Our proven track record and commitment to customer success make us a standout in their ecosystem."

For organizations seeking to transform how they work with data, eliminate inefficiencies, and scale automation, Data Meaning offers a full suite of Alteryx services - including strategy, implementation, workflow development, and customized training.

About Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

For more than 20 years, Data Meaning has delivered innovative data and analytics solutions that drive business performance. Serving clients across 15+ industries, the firm specializes in business process automation, analytics enablement, data governance, and self-service analytics. Data Meaning partners with leading platforms like Alteryx, MicroStrategy, Alation, Collibra, Microsoft, and AWS to help clients accelerate transformation and realize the full value of their data.

Learn more at datameaning.com

Contact Information

Iván Ramos
Marketing Manager
info@datameaning.com
8554243282

.

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-meaning-services-group-named-2024-alteryx-americas-partner-1029989

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.