Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a leading provider of data analytics and business automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year.

Data Meaning Services Group Named 2024 Alteryx Americas Partner of the Year

This prestigious recognition, awarded at the Alteryx Partner Summit, marks the fourth time in the past five years that Data Meaning has earned Partner of the Year honors-underscoring its sustained leadership, innovation, and results-driven approach within the Alteryx partner ecosystem.

The award highlights Data Meaning's outstanding contributions in helping clients across industries automate business processes, reduce operational inefficiencies, and unlock the full value of their data with the Alteryx platform.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by Alteryx, a partner that shares our commitment to empowering organizations through analytics automation," said Josh Jackson, Global Sales at Data Meaning. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the deep expertise our team brings to every Alteryx implementation, training, and enablement engagement."

Over the past year, Data Meaning has delivered measurable results for clients across financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing - helping organizations:

Automate manual, spreadsheet-heavy processes

Enable self-service analytics for business users

Accelerate time-to-insight with Alteryx training programs

Build scalable workflows that reduce cost and improve performance

By combining deep industry knowledge with technical mastery of the Alteryx platform, Data Meaning continues to serve as a trusted partner for organizations looking to operationalize analytics and achieve automation at scale.

"As businesses face mounting pressure to modernize and optimize, partners like Data Meaning play a pivotal role in delivering successful outcomes using the Alteryx Platform," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "Our proven track record and commitment to customer success make us a standout in their ecosystem."

For organizations seeking to transform how they work with data, eliminate inefficiencies, and scale automation, Data Meaning offers a full suite of Alteryx services - including strategy, implementation, workflow development, and customized training.

About Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

For more than 20 years, Data Meaning has delivered innovative data and analytics solutions that drive business performance. Serving clients across 15+ industries, the firm specializes in business process automation, analytics enablement, data governance, and self-service analytics. Data Meaning partners with leading platforms like Alteryx, MicroStrategy, Alation, Collibra, Microsoft, and AWS to help clients accelerate transformation and realize the full value of their data.

Learn more at datameaning.com

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-meaning-services-group-named-2024-alteryx-americas-partner-1029989