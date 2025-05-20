Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:08
5,700 Euro
-3,39 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6505,90019:13
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 19:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI) - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

All information is at 30 April 2025 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Three

One

Three

Five

Month

Months

Year

Years

Years

Net asset value

-1.7%

-2.2%

-9.9%

-15.7%

84.6%

Share price

-2.4%

-5.6%

-17.1%

-24.6%

92.3%

MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*

-2.2%

-1.1%

-9.2%

-6.6%

71.4%

* (Total return)

Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:

515.79p

Net asset value (capital only):

507.50p

Share price:

463.00p

Discount to NAV2:

10.2%

Total assets:

£1,062.9m

Net yield3:

5.0%

Net gearing:

6.8%

Ordinary shares in issue:

187,936,036

Ordinary shares held in Treasury:

5,075,806

Ongoing charges4:

0.95%

Ongoing charges5:

0.84%

1 Includes net revenue of 8.29p.

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on the first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 10 May 2024, a second interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2024, third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 15 November 2024 and the final dividend of 6.50p per share declared on 6 March 2025 with ex date 20 March and pay date 27 May 2025 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024.

4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2024.

5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Country Analysis

Total
Assets (%)

Global

55.9

Canada

11.9

Latin America

9.2

Australasia

7.9

United States

5.7

Other Africa

3.3

South Africa

3.1

Indonesia

0.4

Net Current Assets

2.6

-----

100.0

=====

Sector Analysis

Total
Assets (%)

Gold

32.3

Diversified

26.7

Copper

22.0

Steel

5.7

Industrial Minerals

2.4

Iron Ore

2.2

Platinum Group Metals

2.2

Aluminium

1.0

Uranium

0.8

Nickel

0.6

Silver

0.6

Coppers

0.4

Materials

0.3

Zinc

0.2

Net Current Assets

2.6

-----

100.0

=====

Ten largest investments

Company

Total Assets %

Agnico Eagle Mines

7.5

Rio Tinto

7.5

BHP:

Equity

4.6

Royalty

1.9

Vale:

Equity

3.8

Debenture

2.5

Wheaton Precious Metals

5.2

Anglo American

4.3

Freeport-McMoRan

4.3

Kinross Gold

3.9

Newmont

3.6

Glencore

2.9

Asset Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Equity

94.3

Bonds

1.9

Convertible Bond

0.7

Preferred Stock

0.5

Net Current Assets

2.6

-----

100.0

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The mining sector and broader equity markets experienced notable volatility in April 2025, primarily driven by the announcement of tariffs and the resulting uncertainty regarding global economic growth. For context, the MSCI All Country World Index rose by 0.9% over the month. The mining sector also faced protectionist measures from regions including Europe, South Korea, Vietnam and India, which have initiated anti-dumping actions against China. These measures support domestic capacity and reduce the deflationary impact of low-priced Chinese exports, creating a positive backdrop for the sector over the longer term in our view. We await China's response to escalating tensions with the U.S., which will be important in sustaining its domestic economic momentum.

Gold stood out as a relative outperformer amid this environment, benefiting from a weaker U.S. dollar and increased market volatility. Strong central bank purchases and robust retail demand, particularly in Asia, have further supported the gold price. Within precious metals, the gold price increased by 5.9%, while the silver price declined by 3.3%. Commodity performance was generally weak: prices for iron ore (62% Fe), copper and nickel fell by 5.4%, 5.6% and 3.1% respectively.

April also saw market dislocations due to tariff uncertainties, notably in copper, where Comex prices traded at approximately a 10% premium over LME prices.

Strategy and Outlook

Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand.

Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.

20 May 2025

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.