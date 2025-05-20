Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Zurich, 20 May 2025 - Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer said: "The business has performed steadily in the first four months of the year despite macro-economic and market turbulences, with solid net inflows, an increase in the underlying gross margin, and continued delivery on cost savings. Since January, we have implemented several measures aimed at simplifying governance and the operating model, reinforcing our client focus, and disciplined risk management. The changes announced today represent a further step in this direction. As we are swiftly addressing legacy issues, we are also paving the way forward to unleash the full potential of our unique franchise and delivering on our stakeholders' expectations. The whole leadership team is looking forward to providing insights on progress to date and outlook at our Strategy Update next month."
Financial performance
The adjusted gross margin rose by 7 bp to 87 bp (H2 2024: 80 bp) on an underlying basis, driven by client activity. Activity was elevated throughout the four-month period and notably strong in the first weeks of April, before moderating towards the end of the month. The contribution to the gross margin from recurring income remained stable.
These three primary drivers of operating income, plus a 1 bp contribution from other ordinary results, contributed 87 bp to the adjusted gross margin, up from a group gross margin of 80 bp in H2 2024. Including the credit-related charge (as described in the loan loss allowance section below), the adjusted gross margin was 8 bp lower at 79 bp.
The implementation of the CHF 110 million additional gross cost savings announced in February is on track and is expected to start benefiting the Group's profitability towards the latter part of 2025. Of the expected cost-to-achieve of around CHF 55 million, so far CHF 19 million has been reflected in the financial accounts.
As a result of the credit-related charge, the adjusted cost/income ratio increased to 72% (H2 2024: 71%) and the adjusted pre-tax margin declined to 21 bp (H2 2024: 22 bp). Excluding the credit-related impact, the underlying cost/income ratio was 66% and the underlying pre-tax margin 29 bp.
Credit review and associated increase in loan loss allowance
Furthermore, the Group has made significant progress, ahead of plan, on the wind-down of the private debt loan book, with the remaining notional exposure now well below CHF 0.2 billion, a more than 50% reduction since the end of 2024. The remaining book stands at just 0.4% of the total loan book.
Following the targeted reviews of the Private Debt and Structured Lombard loan portfolios conducted last year, the new leadership is undertaking an extended review of the remainder of the credit portfolio. After applying more prudent criteria with respect to credit quality and adequacy (or extent) of wealth management relationship, the loan loss allowances for selected positions in the mortgage book as well as the remaining private debt loan book were increased. This led to a total net charge of CHF 130 million (H2 2024: CHF 7 million) being reflected in the income statement.
The Group will continue to enhance its proactive credit risk oversight and to instill a stricter risk/reward discipline to support sustainable profitable growth of our core wealth management business.
Enhancement of the Risk Function
Optimising the global footprint
While the deconsolidation of Julius Baer Brazil impacted Group AuM by CHF 8 billion, the transaction was 35 bp accretive to Julius Baer's CET1 capital ratio. The completion of the sale resulted in a one-off impact to operating income of CHF 99 million, mainly resulting from non-cash cumulative currency translation adjustments already recognised previously in the Group's equity. For the purpose of reporting the adjusted key performance indicators (gross margin, cost/income ratio and pre-tax margin) in this media release, IFRS operating income has been adjusted to exclude the latter.
In Italy, following the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, Julius Baer has entered the onshore market through its recently opened dedicated branch in Milan. The new branch will serve Italian ultra-high and high net worth clients, as well as family offices, with a dedicated local team. The Milan branch is part of Bank Julius Baer Europe S.A. in Luxembourg (Julius Baer Europe) and complements Julius Baer Europe's successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, and Barcelona.
Strongly capitalised
In the first four months of 2025, the Group's CET1 capital ratio strengthened to 15.2% (end 2024, pro-forma B3F-equivalent: 14.2%). Tier 1 capital and total capital additionally benefitted from the successful issuance of AT1 bonds (USD 400 million aggregate nominal amount) in February 2025. As a result, the Group's total capital ratio improved to 23.2% (end 2024, pro-forma B3F-equivalent: 21.1%) and the tier 1 leverage ratio to 5.2% (end 2024: 4.9%).
At these levels, the Group's CET1 and total capital ratios remained well above the Group's own floors of 11% and 15% respectively, and significantly in excess of the regulatory requirements of 8.3% and 12.5% respectively, and the Group's tier 1 leverage ratio stood well above the regulatory requirement of 3.0%.
Outlook
Notwithstanding the current economic uncertainty, the Board of Directors and management remain confident in the fundamental strengths of Julius Baer. As the world's largest independent wealth manager, with CHF 467 billion of assets under management, entrusted to us over generations, we are well positioned to capture future growth.
Strategy Update 3 June 2025
The presentation will be preceded by a Media call at 08:45 a.m. (BST) (09:45 a.m. CEST).
Q&A webcast
*Based on unaudited management accounts. In relation to the use of alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures paragraph at the end of this media release.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Alternative Performance Measures
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the impact on operating income (new since 1 January 2025) or on operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments of businesses or participations (i.e. M&A transactions) as well as the taxes on those respective items. The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as gain or loss on disposal; recycling of currency translation adjustments; amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution, or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.
