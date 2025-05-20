New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Apex Group, the leading global financial services provider, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Tokeny, the leading enterprise-grade tokenisation solutions provider. The transaction, which will see Apex Group have 100% control over the next three years, follows the initial investment and strategic partnership with Tokeny announced in December 2023. This process marks a significant deepening of the relationship as Apex Group commits to lead the institutional adoption of tokenised finance.

This strategic milestone, where Apex Group will now take a controlling interest in Tokeny, is a clear signal of the firm's belief in the transformative potential of tokenisation for asset managers and institutional finance. It also reflects a broader commitment to delivering turn-key digital infrastructure that simplifies and accelerates the shift to greater liquidity and distribution across geographies. Both Tokeny talent and technology will become part of Apex Group enabling an effective integration within the firm to efficiently meet client needs.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, said: "As a majority owner, Apex Group is enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive, future-proof solutions to our clients. Tokenisation is a foundational shift in how assets will be managed, distributed, and accessed. Our strengthened partnership with Tokeny is key to delivering on our vision to be the infrastructure provider in the digital era of finance."

Since the initial partnership announcement, Tokeny has seen growing adoption of its technology and standards by leading financial institutions. Its chain-agnostic infrastructure has been integrated into Apex Group's offerings and deployed to tokenise assets for clients.

Tokeny's solutions have been used to tokenise over $32bn USD in assets, having created ERC-3643, the technical market standard for compliant tokenisation. The firm offers a full suite of capabilities covering the issuance, transfer, and lifecycle management of tokenised securities, enabling clients to tap into new liquidity channels and enhance operational efficiencies.

Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny, said: "Expanding our partnership to now being part of Apex Group enables us to move faster and serve more institutions with a truly global footprint. In the last six years, we've built a robust tokenisation infrastructure and an active ecosystem of partners. But to bring tokenisation to scale, institutional distribution and credibility are key - and that's exactly what Apex Group brings to the table. We're proud to align with their vision to deliver tangible innovation to the financial industry."

The acquisition of Tokeny is a foundational step in Apex Group's future strategy to lead the transformation of asset servicing by leveraging Web3's blockchain technology, decentralised protocols, smart contracts and distribution to enhance efficiency, security and transparency.

-ends-

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Tokeny

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252712

SOURCE: Apex Group