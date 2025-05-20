Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025
Essense of Australia: All Who Wander's New Bridal Collections is "All Love, No Rules"

Finanznachrichten News

Chic and ethereal wedding dresses for the one-of-a-kind bride

LENEXA, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The latest wedding gowns from All Who Wander by Essense of Australia rewrite the rules of bridal style. Bold, ethereal and endlessly original, each design invites adventurous brides to express their individuality with ease and elegance on their most special day.

M25 AWW Margo

"Modern brides aren't afraid to break the mold - they want a look that captures the spirit of their love story, "says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "This newest collection from All Who Wander empowers brides to express their style with bold, effortless designs that feel as unforgettable as the moment they say, 'I do.'"

Adventurous yet ethereal bridal style comes to life in this new collection. Fresh textures, vintage laces and rich jacquard fabrics breathe life into the styles, while exposed boning, striking cutouts and dropped waistlines offer the hottest style trends of the season. Even the simplest designs feature subtle unexpected details like bubble hems, puff sleeves and ruffles. New this season, a detachable peplum waist gives brides more ways to make their wedding day look 100% themselves.

With 14 new styles to choose from this season, brides are sure to find a dress that embraces their energy. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless and ethereal wedding dress silhouettes, blending bold patterns and unexpected designs with romantic features that reflect the spirit of the adventurous bride. An eclectic assortment of free-spirited charm, whimsy and fierce detailing - All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every dreamy wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to one-of-a-kind prints to runway-ready details, these gowns make a statement of chic, effortless beauty. Every design is a reflection of the modern bride's journey toward lifelong love. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

Contact Information

Brooke Pahura
Director of Marketing Communications
brookep@essensedesigns.com
8165896391

SOURCE: Essense of Australia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/all-who-wanders-new-bridal-collections-is-%22all-love-no-rules%22-1029985

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
