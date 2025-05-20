TrustCloud Raises $15M in Strategic Funding, Led by ServiceNow With Participation From Cisco Investments, to Modernize GRC for CISOs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / TrustCloud® , the AI-native security assurance platform for hybrid enterprises, today announced it has raised $15 million in strategic funding led by ServiceNow Ventures, with participation from Cisco Investments, Presidio Ventures, OpenView Venture Partners, Tola Capital, and existing investors. The funding comes on the heels of a banner year of growth with enterprise and mid-market customers, and will be used to further accelerate enterprise go-to-market and channel operations, while enhancing its AI capabilities to provide enterprise chief information security officers (CISOs) with a unified view of security risk across the IT landscape. TrustCloud's AI aggregates, analyzes and acts on data in multiple IT, data, and cybersecurity platforms, eradicates thousands hours of manual GRC work, and helps CISOs re-prioritize their team's focus on strategic security initiatives -- allowing them to reduce financial risk, cut costs, and accelerate revenue and compliance activities.

"This strategic investment validates the urgent need to modernize GRC for enterprise CISOs and their teams, and unify CISOs and Chief Risk Officers around a shared view of risk," said Sravish Sridhar, CEO of TrustCloud. "We built TrustCloud to seamlessly integrate with major enterprise platforms, so that we could make it as simple as possible for mature organizations to eliminate manual work, align security and risk teams to make better decisions, and give CISOs the tools they need to drive business value by reducing risk and maintaining compliance assurance."

PURPOSE-BUILT AI PLATFORM FOR GRC TRANSFORMATION

TrustCloud's security assurance platform is purpose-built to empower CISOs to work with chief risk officers (CROs) to take clear, informed action and implement better, data-driven decisions to protect their organization. The company's AI- and API-driven automation transforms traditional GRC by slashing costs, increasing accuracy, and simultaneously turning GRC into an enabler of the business that reduces financial liability and accelerates revenue.

In the last year, TrustCloud introduced three differentiated capabilities into its security assurance platform to automate first-party and third-party risk and compliance assessments:

Hybrid Data Fabric : Data lake that leverages 100+ data integrations to SaaS tools and an SDK to push data from on-premises environments to aggregate IT, business, security, and GRC data into a single source of truth.

Continuous Control Monitoring (ConMon) on a Control Graph : Proprietary AI-driven relationship models that intelligently graph and continuously test controls to multiple security, GRC, and business artifacts to analyze the impact of every change, make recommendations to prioritize actions based on potential risk.

Assurance AI: Purpose-built ML and NLP models enhanced by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) techniques that see everything through the Control Graph and the Hybrid Data Fabric, resulting in a highly accurate security and GRC workflow automation without hallucinations.

"As a leader in enterprise GRC, we're excited to support TrustCloud's growth as enterprises look to modernize risk and compliance workflows and drive greater operational efficiency," said Victor Change, Vice President of ServiceNow Ventures.

"Automating enterprise cyber risk management is increasingly mission-critical for CISOs," said Prasad Parthasarathi, Senior Director at Cisco Investments. "Trust Cloud's expertise in delivering visibility and context through its AI enabled continuous controls provides CISOs with an integrated, multi-dimensional view of cyber risk across security, compliance, financial/insurance, regulatory, and customer contractual risk."

TRUSTCLOUD INTEGRATIONS UNITE CISOS AND CROS

TrustCloud's specialized AI for GRC platform integrates with major IT, data and cybersecurity platforms seamlessly to enable customers to consolidate and automate security and GRC processes. By streamlining workflows and surfacing risk insights, TrustCloud unlocks time and budget for teams while providing CISOs and CROs the ability to reduce manual work, increase confidence in compliance, and take proactive action to mitigate risk across their IT landscape.

Enterprise customers can integrate TrustCloud to:

Continuously monitor internal and vendor controls

Automate compliance readiness and gap analysis checks

Enable programmatic first-party and third-party risk assessments and quantification

GROWTH MOMENTUM

The strategic funding comes on the heels of momentum for TrustCloud in its enterprise business. For the past three years, TrustCloud has sustainably grown ARR 100% YoY, and has consistently achieved 98%+ gross revenue retention (GRR) and 115%+ net revenue retention (NRR).

More than 1,000 businesses today rely on TrustCloud to store and process their highly regulated data. Companies including Corelight, DataRobot, Dolby, DesktopMetal, Grafana, NetApp, and ServiceNow, use TrustCloud to continuously assess, reduce, and respond to security, privacy, and AI risks associated with their cloud-native and on-premises digital-crown-jewel applications and infrastructure.

To learn more about how TrustCloud is redefining GRC for CISOs with its AI platform for security assurance and GRC transformation, visit trustcloud.ai . For a blog post from TrustCloud CEO and Co-Founder Sravish Sridhar on the news, please visit: https://www.trustcloud.ai/trustcloud-news/trustcloud-raises-15m-to-accelerate-grc-transformation-for-enterprise-cisos/ .

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud, the AI platform for GRC transformation, delivers security assurance for CISOs and GRC leaders. TrustCloud's AI helps enterprises streamline cyber risk assessments, third-party vendor risk workflows, security questionnaires completion, and continuous compliance. By leveraging AI and API based automation, TrustCloud enables organizations to eradicate manual work, monitor real-time risk visibility, and accelerate revenue. Trusted by CISOs and GRC leaders worldwide, TrustCloud empowers businesses to turn security into a strategic advantage while ensuring regulatory, contractual, and operational cyber resilience. For more, visit: www.trustcloud.ai .

