Professional Equity Management Completes First Fund After Assembling $347 Million Multifamily Portfolio With The Robert Acquisition

Newly constructed 284-unit luxury community in Madison represents the final acquisition in the firm's first commingled fund, showcasing strategic execution in growing Sun Belt markets.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Professional Equity Management ("PEM"), a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of "The Robert," a 284-unit Class A multifamily property in Madison, Alabama. This $50+ million acquisition represents the sixth and final property in PEM's first Fund, comprised of over $347 million of high-quality multifamily assets in growing Sun Belt markets.

The Robert, a 284-unit Class A multifamily property in Madison, Alabama, represents the final acquisition in PEM's first Fund portfolio. (Photo courtesy of Rhodie Group)

Located at 515 Dunlop Blvd SW in Madison, Alabama, "The Robert" is a newly constructed luxury apartment community featuring a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,022 square feet. The property offers premium amenities including a resort-style pool, 24/7 fitness center, pickleball courts, and multiple dog parks. Since taking over property management prior to closing, PEM has significantly increased occupancy through strategic leasing initiatives, demonstrating the firm's hands-on approach to value creation.

"With the acquisition of 'The Robert,' we have successfully assembled a portfolio of six institutional-quality multifamily properties that align perfectly with our investment thesis of targeting growing Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals," said Paul Mashni, CEO and Founder of PEM. "Our ability to move decisively and execute efficiently on this opportunity exemplifies the competitive advantage we've built over three decades in the multifamily space. We're delivering on our promise to our investors while creating exceptional living environments for our residents."

The Robert resides in the greater Huntsville area which has emerged as a thriving economic hub, anchored by major employers including Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, and the Cummings Research Park - one of the largest research parks in the country. The property is strategically positioned in Madison's Town Madison development, which includes retail, restaurants, and Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas minor league baseball team. With an average household income exceeding $131,000 within a one-mile radius, the property serves an affluent demographic in one of Alabama's fastest-growing markets.

"The Robert represents an excellent addition to our portfolio, acquired below replacement cost in a market with compelling growth dynamics," said Colson Franse, President of PEM. "Our vertically integrated management approach allows us to maximize operational performance from day one, as demonstrated by our rapid progress in lease-up. We're confident this property will deliver strong long-term returns while providing residents with an exceptional living experience."

About Professional Equity Management (PEM)

Established in 1993, Professional Equity Management (PEM) is a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in property management and private capital management. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PEM has acquired more than $2 billion in multifamily assets, including over 25,000 units across the United States. The company's core focus is acquiring quality multifamily assets with strong immediate cash flow or value-add components in the Southwest and Southeast regions. PEM's track record of exceptional performance has delivered an average IRR of more than 20% across all investment opportunities through 2022. For more information, visit https://professionalequitymanagement.com.

