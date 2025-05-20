StrikeX and CapX, CMC's Private Markets Division, Announce Strategic Asset Tokenisation Partnership

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / StrikeX Technologies Ltd, the blockchain infrastructure firm behind the StrikeX ecosystem and STRX token, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CapX, the private markets division of CMC Markets Plc.

This groundbreaking collaboration will see CapX leverage StrikeX's proprietary tokenisation engine to bring select private market opportunities on-chain, providing secure, efficient, and accessible blockchain-based investment products. CapX is renowned for providing access to sought-after pre-IPO opportunities in global names such as SpaceX, Klarna, and GoTo.

"CapX opens doors to private markets that are typically out of reach for most investors," said Joe Jowett, CEO of StrikeX Technologies. "This partnership sets a new standard as we continue expanding our tokenisation capabilities across both private and public financial assets."

This announcement follows CMC Markets' majority acquisition of StrikeX, underlining the group's strategic commitment to innovation in digital finance and its ambitions to reshape access to financial markets through blockchain technology.

CEO Statement - Lord Peter Cruddas, CMC Markets Plc:

"This partnership between StrikeX and CapX marks a major milestone in our mission to bring innovation to every corner of financial services. By combining CapX's exclusive access to global private markets with StrikeX's cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, we are building the foundation for a new era of tokenised assets. We see this as a pivotal step in democratising access to private investments, enhancing transparency, and unlocking liquidity in markets traditionally closed off to the majority of investors. This is just the beginning of what CMC, StrikeX, and CapX will deliver together."

About CMC CapX

CMC CapX gives investors access to capital raisings, including IPOs and secondary placings. CMC CapX also provides a marketplace for introducing buyers and sellers to a range of unlisted investment opportunities.

Learn more about CMC CapX: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-gb/capx

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The Group serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. CMC offers an award-winning, online, and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade up to 10,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs"), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, access stockbroking services. More information is available at https://www.cmcmarkets.com/group/.

About StrikeX Technologies

StrikeX Technologies was founded in early 2021 and is developing a suite of user-centric and innovative blockchain solutions, from web3-enabled software to pioneering advancements in tokenization technology.

Learn more about StrikeX and its subsidiaries:

StrikeX Technologies Ltd - https://Strikex.com

StrikeX.BVI Ltd - https://tradestrike.io

StrikeX Roadmap - https://blog.strikex.com/strikex-app-technical-roadmap-6b672cbebff4

Contact Information

Joe Jowett

CEO & Co-Founder

press@strikex.com

