KARE PharmTech Acquires Nuehee Healthcare Platform

KARE PharmTech Acquires Nuehee to expand access in obesity and wellness care through a holistic, integrated, and patient-centered platform.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / KARE PharmTech, a leader in digital health innovation, today announced it has acquired Nuehee, a transformative care delivery platform currently focused on obesity care, to further expand access to personalized, evidence-based weight management and wellness services for patients nationwide.

The acquisition brings Nuehee's clinically driven, tech-enabled care model into KARE's broader digital health ecosystem - empowering patients with virtual access to medical consults, registered dietitian support, behavioral coaching, and remote monitoring tools. KARE will also integrate its generative AI capabilities into the platform to personalize engagement, streamline care coordination, and support real-time clinical decision-making. These AI-driven enhancements will help scale individualized care while reducing administrative burden for providers.

Patients are referred through physician practices and remain connected to their care team throughout their journey, gaining access to advanced tools designed to support sustainable, long-term health outcomes.

"Every patient deserves access to high-quality care that meets them where they are," said Mital Panara, CEO of KARE PharmTech. "Bringing Nuehee into the KARE family enables us to deliver a fully integrated solution that supports lasting lifestyle change-removing barriers for patients and enhancing support for the physicians who care for them."

Nuehee's platform integrates telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), digital therapeutics, and behavioral interventions to deliver data-informed, individualized care. By leveraging smart devices like digital scales and fitness trackers, patients receive continuous support tailored to their goals-while providers benefit from timely insights that drive more effective care planning.

Dr. Kumaravel Perumalsamy, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Nuehee, emphasized how the platform strengthens outcomes for both patients and providers:

"We designed Nuehee to support both sides of the care relationship - empowering patients with personalized, tech-enabled care while equipping physicians with real-time insights to guide treatment. By combining telehealth, remote monitoring, and support from registered dietitians, we're increasing access, improving outcomes, and helping clinicians manage obesity care with greater precision and confidence."

Ravi Kiran, CEO of Nuehee, added:

"Joining KARE allows us to scale our impact faster and reach more patients and providers across the country. Together, we're building a platform that not only treats obesity but helps patients sustain real change in their lives - and gives physicians the tools they need to support that change at every stage."

Dr. Kiran Patel, Founder and Chairman of KARE Health Partners, concluded:

"Our mission is to remove friction from care - especially for conditions like obesity that require long-term support and accountability. The acquisition of Nuehee reflects the future of healthcare: smart, accessible, and rooted in the patient-physician relationship."

Through this integration, patients will benefit from:

Virtual consultations with providers specializing in obesity care and weight management

Remote monitoring tools (e.g., smart scales, fitness trackers) for real-time care adjustments

Personalized lifestyle plans supported by registered dietitians and behavioral health tools

Seamless coordination with referring physicians for data-driven, continuous care

Integrated support before, during, and after GLP-1 medication therapy or bariatric surgery - helping patients preserve muscle mass, prevent weight regain, and sustain long-term health improvements through guided nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change

Generative AI-powered features?that adapt care plans in real time, improve patient engagement, and automate clinical workflows to free up time for providers

This acquisition is part of KARE PharmTech's strategy to modernize healthcare delivery through next-generation digital platforms that increase access, engagement, and outcomes for all patients.

About KARE PharmTech

KARE PharmTech powers the future of personalized care through AI-driven technologies and virtual health platforms. Its mission is to make high-quality care more accessible, proactive, and integrated-whether in chronic disease management, behavioral health, or wellness. www.karepharmtech.com

About Nuehee

Nuehee is a transformative care delivery platform addressing obesity and weight-related health conditions. Combining telehealth, remote monitoring, digital coaching, and clinical integration, Nuehee delivers scalable, evidence-based solutions that empower patients and improve outcomes. https://www.nuehee.com

