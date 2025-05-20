Anzeige
20.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
Apirone Adds Ethereum and New Payment Methods

Finanznachrichten News

KESKLINNA LINNAOSA, ESTONIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The cryptocurrency payment gateway Apirone received its second major update in 2025. Now users of the service can accept payments via the Ethereum network (ERC20), and along with it, use three new payment methods: Ethereum itself, as well as USDT and USDC tokens in this network.

gyufy Apirone adds Ethereum and new payment methods

Ethereum

Adding support for Ethereum is a step that Apirone customers have long been waiting for. The company notes that it has received many requests for integration of this coin and network for two years. Now Ethereum is available on the same terms as other currencies: with the ability to set up a fixed or percentage fee, use recurring payments, automatic forwarding, and other features.

USDT (ERC20)

USDT on the ERC20 network is a great alternative to USDT TRC20, especially when the Tron network is overloaded. This solution helps reduce the number of lost sales when a customer sees a high fee and decides to postpone payment - and then completely forgets about the order or makes purchases with competitors. In a highly competitive environment, it is important to consider every link in the decision-making chain, and Apirone makes the payment process comfortable for customers.

USDC (ERC20)

USDC on the Ethereum network is a popular alternative to USDT, especially in the European market. It provides transparency, exchange rate stability and compliance with regulatory requirements. By expanding support for this currency, Apirone strengthens its position as a reliable partner for businesses in the EU.

Apirone continues to expand the boundaries of crypto processing

One of the company's priorities is the continuous uptime of the platform, which has been running for more than 3 years. And all updates, including the addition of the Ethereum blockchain, are seamless for users. With each update, the platform becomes more flexible, understandable and effective for both businesses and their clients. Support for the Ethereum network is another step towards making crypto payments more convenient, faster and more accessible for everyone.

Follow Apirone news - the team continues to develop the ecosystem and add new tools for comfortable work with cryptocurrencies.

Anton Shindyapin
PR-manager
Support@apirone.com
+7 962 622-10-26
Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Tartu mnt 67/1-13b, 10115 Estonia

SOURCE: Apirone



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/apirone-adds-ethereum-and-new-payment-methods-1030094

