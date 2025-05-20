Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp. (CSE: EGFV) (the "Company") announces that negotiations toward a definitive agreement in respect of the business combination transaction (the "Transaction") with 2757953 Ontario Inc. (dba Faster) ("Faster") as contemplated by the letter of intent ("LOI") previously announced on June 28, 2024 has terminated.

Faster had previously issued a news release on May 15, 2025 regarding the termination and had the incorrect CEO and contact information for the Company. The correct contact for the Company is below.

About Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp.

Evolution Global is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other mineral properties, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

