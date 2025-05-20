Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Tanya van Biesen, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaFi along with recipients of the 2025 awards and members of the firms they represent, joined Christa Dewar, Senior Listings Manager, TSXV Listings, TMX Group to close the market to celebrate the 2025 Champions of Change.





The Champions of Change award recognizes individuals who push to accelerate women in finance, creating workplaces where women can thrive and succeed.

VersaFi is a national, not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating equity for women in the finance sector. Founded in 1995 as Women in Capital Markets (WCM), the organization rebranded in 2024 to empower and advocate for women across the finance sector, at all stages of their careers, nationally. It does this by fostering a pipeline of talent at all levels; being the leading voice and advocate for women in the sector; and by working with finance sector leaders to implement impactful and lasting structural and cultural change. Its community has grown to more than 4,000 members across the sector, representing Canadian bank-owned dealers and wealth managers, independent and foreign-owned dealers, asset managers, insurance companies, pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms.

