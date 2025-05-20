Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Nearly 2,000 Individuals Publicly Declare Their Faith at The Church of Eleven22's Record-Breaking Beach Baptism

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / In an extraordinary display of faith, The Church of Eleven22 gathered at Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville, Florida, where 1,958 people publicly declared Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior through baptism. This follows last year's powerful beach baptism, where 1,614 people were baptized. Participants traveled from across the country, including many from northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, to be part of this annual event. Thousands more, including friends, family, and church members, came to cheer them on and celebrate what God is doing.

The Church of Eleven22 Beach Baptism 2025

The Church of Eleven22 Beach Baptism 2025
10,000+ people showed up on May 18th, 2025 at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park to be a part of Beach Baptism.

Pastor Joby Martin, Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven22, said, "We are a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Today, we celebrated 1,958 people proclaiming Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. It doesn't get much better than that! The church is alive and well, the Spirit of God is on the move, and the gospel of Jesus Christ is still changing lives as it has for thousands of years."

This beach baptism stands as one of the most memorable moments in the church's 10+ year history. It is a celebration of life change and a reflection of a thriving, disciple-making culture. Each person baptized was asked this simple question: "Who is Jesus Christ?" Their answer: "Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior."

To see photos and video from the day, visit coe22.com, check out our YouTube channel, or follow along on Instagram @coe22.

The Church of Eleven22 remains committed to glorifying God by surrendering to Jesus, making disciple-making disciples, and transforming communities. Today's event served as a powerful reminder of the joy that comes from a community unified by a shared faith and joy that can only come from God.

About The Church of Eleven22
The Church of Eleven22 is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. We seek to glorify God by surrendering to Jesus, making disciple-making disciples and impacting communities through the love of Christ. For more information, please visit our website at coe22.com.

Contact Information

Jay Owen
Executive Director of Communication & Digital Discipleship
jay.owen@coe22.com
904.377.2851

.

SOURCE: The Church of Eleven22



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/nearly-2-000-individuals-publicly-declare-their-faith-at-the-church-of-eleven22s-record-b-1030108

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
