Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 23:10 Uhr
Segra International Corp.: Segra International Acquires Klonetics to Expand Nursery Capacity and Accelerate Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International ("Segra"), a global leader in cannabis agriculture technology, proudly announces its strategic amalgamation with Klonetics Plant Science Inc., a licensed cannabis nursery and cultivation company based in Kelowna, BC. This acquisition will significantly bolster Segra's leadership as a cannabis tissue culture nursery and pathogen testing lab, enhancing the capabilities of the combined organizations to meet the growing global demand for clean, true-to-type cannabis clones.

Leveraging Klonetics' existing licenses and infrastructure, Segra plans to expand its nursery capacity and operational capabilities, enriched by Segra's state-of-the-art tissue culture and molecular laboratories. Furthermore, the utilization of Klonetics' flowering capacity will support research and development, cultivar characterization, and performance validation of new genetics.

By integrating with Klonetics, Segra will elevate the quality and diversity of cannabis genetics available to all our clients-from small boutique growers to large-scale producers-equipping them with superior cultivars tailored to market demands. This collaboration will also enhance Segra's agronomic services, ensuring customers receive comprehensive support to maximize yields and optimize cultivation practices.

Segra is in the process of initiating facility upgrades to ensure immediate operational readiness. This expanded capacity will empower Segra to consistently deliver clean, pathogen-tested, and genetically authentic cannabis plants and premium flowers to clients across Canadian and international markets.

Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra International, expressed: "The amalgamation with Klonetics marks an important milestone in our growth. By combining Klonetics' facility with Segra's advanced tissue culture, genetics, and global sales force, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and service to the global cannabis industry."

This strategic alignment underscores Segra's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and superior plant quality, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for cannabis cultivators and producers worldwide.

About Segra International:

Segra International, based in Vancouver, Canada, specializes in cannabis tissue culture, DNA fingerprinting, pathogen detection services, and flower brokering. Its proprietary technologies enable clients to enhance financial performance and mitigate disease risks while optimizing cultivation practices. Segra operates industrial-scale laboratories producing Verified Segra Stock cannabis plantlets in collaboration with leading breeders, shipping to licensed producers in Canada and internationally. The company has built a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular biology, genetics, plant tissue culture, cultivation, and regulatory compliance to support its vision.

For more information, please contact us at info@segra-intl.com or visit our website at https://www.segra-intl.com/get-in-touch.


