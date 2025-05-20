BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming Baird and Wells Fargo conferences

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference - Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:40am ET, John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer will join Baird for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

2025 Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference - Thursday June 12, 2025, at 9:45am ET, Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer and Mattias Eriksson, President QNX will join Wells Fargo for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

