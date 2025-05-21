Anzeige
21.05.2025
SIG SAUER, Inc.: SIG SAUER Announces U.S. Army Designates Type Classification Milestone for the NGSW Lethality Program

Finanznachrichten News

NGSW Type Classified

NEWINGTON, N.H., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, industry leading manufacturer of elite military weapon systems, is proud to congratulate the U.S. Army on the milestone of officially designating Type Classification - Standard (TC-STD) to the SIG SAUER Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) M7 rifle and M250 (belt fed) automatic rifle- cornerstone systems of the U.S. Army's modernization program and overmatch efforts. The M7 is the M4 carbine replacement, and the M250 replaces the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon; the systems bring superior range and lethality over legacy systems, providing a greater threat to enemy forces through superior overmatch.

SIG SAUER, Inc.

The Type Classification affirms the M7 and M250 meet stringent performance, safety, and reliability standards for widespread military use. This designation ensures seamless integration into the U.S. Army's inventory, streamlining procurement, training, and maintenance across units and asserting the materiel fully satisfies U.S. Army operational needs. This milestone marks the transition of these advanced firearms from developmental to standardized status, signifying readiness for widespread fielding.

"This approval underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping our soldiers with next generation lethality to maintain tactical superiority and enhance mission success," states Steve Rose, Executive Vice President, Defense Strategies Group. "The M7 and M250 represent a transformative leap in combat capability."

The NGSW Program, initiated in 2017, aims to revolutionize small arms capabilities for the U.S. Army. Following a 27-month prototype phase, extensive testing culminated in the selection of SIG SAUER's XM7 and XM250 in April 2022.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.:
SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years, SIG SAUER has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation, which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 3,400 employees across sixteen U.S. locations in three states, and four additional global facilities. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.

Media Contact:
Phil Strader
Vice President, Consumer Affairs
phil.strader@sigsauer.com

U.S. Army Designates Type Classification Milestone for the NGSW Lethality Program

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692406/SIG_SAUER_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692407/US_Army_Designates_Type_Classification_Milestone_for_the_NGSW_Lethality_Program.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sig-sauer-announces-us-army-designates-type-classification-milestone-for-the-ngsw-lethality-program-302461126.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
