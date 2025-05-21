New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Main Street Research hosted an exclusive cocktail reception titled "Your Mind and Your Money" at the firm's Fifth Avenue offices in Manhattan in celebration of the release of Chief Investment Officer and Founder James E. Demmert's latest book, Wall Street Lessons.

The evening featured a lively discussion between Demmert and Kristen Davin, Ph.D., a noted psychologist and relationship expert, delving into how emotions like fear and greed influence financial decision-making, especially amid today's volatile markets. Using pop culture references and iconic film scenes, the conversation offered a relatable and entertaining approach to understanding the psychological underpinnings of investing.

The private event brought together members of the media, university faculty, and leaders from across the finance industry for an insightful and engaging evening centered around financial literacy and emotional intelligence.

About the Book: Wall Street Lessons

In Wall Street Lessons, Demmert shares thirteen of the most common emotional and psychological pitfalls investors face, and how to overcome them. With over four decades of experience managing more than $2 billion in assets for high-net-worth families and foundations, he introduces his proprietary 10-principle system that drives the success of Main Street Research.

Looking ahead, James Demmert and his partner, Pauline C. Argenson, will be launching a national series of events aimed at making the conversation around money more accessible, inclusive, and modern, with a special focus on empowering the next generation of investors.

