Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 01:02 Uhr
Veterans Village of San Diego: 2025 Point-in-Time Count Shows 25% Decrease in Under-Sheltered Veteran Homelessness Across San Diego County

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The 2025 Point-in-Time Count (PIT), released today by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH), shows a significant 25% reduction in under-sheltered veteran homelessness across San Diego County compared to 2024. This is an encouraging milestone in the region's ongoing efforts to end veteran homelessness.

Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) Logo

Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) Logo

"This decrease is the result of focused, proactive interventions, strong collaboration across the continuum of care, and dedicated programs tailored to veterans' unique needs," said Akilah Templeton, President and CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD). "This coordinated approach, combined with access to the right resources, is working. To build on this progress, we must continue expanding these supports so that every veteran receives the help they deserve."

The Point-in-Time Count is an annual census that provides a snapshot of homelessness in San Diego County. Conducted during a single night in January, the count identifies the minimum number of individuals experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered, across the region.

Key Findings From the 2025 PIT Count:

  • Total individuals experiencing homelessness: 9,905 (down from 10,605 in 2024)

  • Unsheltered individuals: 5,714

  • Individuals in shelters or transitional housing: 4,191

  • Total veterans experiencing homelessness: 643

  • Unsheltered veterans: 408 (7% of unsheltered population)

  • Sheltered veterans: 235 (6% of sheltered population)

VVSD, a cornerstone of veteran support in San Diego for over 40 years, provides comprehensive programs that address homelessness, mental health, substance use, unemployment, and other challenges that disproportionately affect veterans. Through outreach, housing assistance, employment services, and clinical support, VVSD continues to lead the charge in reducing and ultimately ending veteran homelessness.

"This data shows that when we work together with government agencies, nonprofit partners, and the community, we make real progress," Templeton added. "Veterans should never have to sleep on the street. Every success story we see is the result of persistence, compassion, and coordinated care."

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Akilah Templeton regarding the 2025 Point-in-Time Count and veteran homelessness in San Diego County, please contact Sabrina Paul at Sabrina.Paul@VVSD.net.

About Veterans Village of San Diego

Veterans Village of San Diego supports America's Veterans and their families in overcoming homelessness, addiction, unemployment, barriers to health and mental health care, and related challenges. For more information, visit VVSD.net.

Contact Information

Kimberley Monday
Vice President, Development and Communications
kimberley.monday@vvsd.net
6195396978

.

SOURCE: Veterans Village of San Diego



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2025-point-in-time-count-shows-25-decrease-in-under-sheltered-ve-1030156

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
