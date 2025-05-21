Veterans Village of San Diego: 2025 Point-in-Time Count Shows 25% Decrease in Under-Sheltered Veteran Homelessness Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The 2025 Point-in-Time Count (PIT), released today by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH), shows a significant 25% reduction in under-sheltered veteran homelessness across San Diego County compared to 2024. This is an encouraging milestone in the region's ongoing efforts to end veteran homelessness.

"This decrease is the result of focused, proactive interventions, strong collaboration across the continuum of care, and dedicated programs tailored to veterans' unique needs," said Akilah Templeton, President and CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD). "This coordinated approach, combined with access to the right resources, is working. To build on this progress, we must continue expanding these supports so that every veteran receives the help they deserve."

The Point-in-Time Count is an annual census that provides a snapshot of homelessness in San Diego County. Conducted during a single night in January, the count identifies the minimum number of individuals experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered, across the region.

Key Findings From the 2025 PIT Count:

Total individuals experiencing homelessness: 9,905 (down from 10,605 in 2024)

Unsheltered individuals: 5,714

Individuals in shelters or transitional housing: 4,191

Total veterans experiencing homelessness: 643

Unsheltered veterans: 408 (7% of unsheltered population)

Sheltered veterans: 235 (6% of sheltered population)

VVSD, a cornerstone of veteran support in San Diego for over 40 years, provides comprehensive programs that address homelessness, mental health, substance use, unemployment, and other challenges that disproportionately affect veterans. Through outreach, housing assistance, employment services, and clinical support, VVSD continues to lead the charge in reducing and ultimately ending veteran homelessness.

"This data shows that when we work together with government agencies, nonprofit partners, and the community, we make real progress," Templeton added. "Veterans should never have to sleep on the street. Every success story we see is the result of persistence, compassion, and coordinated care."

About Veterans Village of San Diego

Veterans Village of San Diego supports America's Veterans and their families in overcoming homelessness, addiction, unemployment, barriers to health and mental health care, and related challenges. For more information, visit VVSD.net.

