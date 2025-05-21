Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations, LLC Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy to Speak at U.S. Department of Energy Solid-State Lighting Discussion

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Edison Innovations, LLC Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy will participate in an expert discussion hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's Solid-State Lighting Program in a session that aims to identify research and development opportunities in materials science and physics for developing efficient, cost-effective lighting solutions.

Dr. Murphy will address the topic, "Small Size Narrow-Band Phosphors, Inks & Printing: Building a Commercial Ecosystem for Next Generation SSL & Displays." The discussion will take place on May 21st, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET.

As a patent licensor to leading technology clients worldwide, Edison Innovations is recognized as a key player driving advancements in the rapidly evolving display industry. Edison Innovations, a Dominion Harbor Enterprises company, leverages an extensive suite of high-profile patent portfolios, establishing itself as an indispensable partner for companies at the forefront of display technology innovation-from televisions and automotive systems to laptops and beyond.

"We're honored to have Jim selected as a presenter at this U.S. Department of Energy event," said David Pridham, CEO of Edison Innovations. "Edison Innovations epitomizes the importance of collaboration in bringing new technologies to market. The event will bring together companies and executives who understand how partnering to use current technologies in innovative ways can strengthen the LED industry in the United States."

