Wingfield Gardens, a premier countryside retreat, announced the launch of its expanded luxury accommodation services, catering to large groups of up to 30 people. This new offering combines three distinct homes on a sprawling five-acre private estate, providing a remarkable getaway experience in the heart of Ontario's stunning countryside.



Image courtesy of Wingfield Inns and Gardens

The newly enhanced Wingfield Gardens retreat features 12 bedrooms with 18 beds, fully equipped kitchens in each home, and a dining room for 24 guests. The property boasts an array of amenities, including an in-ground pool, recreation court, multiple fire pits, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

This development in the venue's provided experience comes as a response to the surging interest in garden tourism and nature-based retreats following recent global events. Leaning toward preservation and enhancement, the estate has been renovated to accommodate the increasing demand while maintaining its historic charm and ecological integrity.

Julian Youd, owner of Wingfield Gardens, stated, "We're thrilled to offer this unique countryside experience to larger groups. Our vision was to create a space where people can come together, disconnect from the daily grind, and reconnect with each other and nature. Expanding our services allows us to cater to a growing demand for spacious, private retreats that accommodate extended families, friend groups, or corporate teams."

The retreat is conveniently located near popular attractions such as the Ferris Provincial Park suspension bridge, local farms, and craft breweries. For those preferring to stay on-site, the property offers ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation, from swimming and sports to stargazing by the fire pits.

Bookings for Wingfield Gardens are now open for the 2025 season. Weekends, extended stays, and special events are available.

Visit the Wingfield Inn and Gardens website to learn more about Wingfield Gardens.

About Wingfield Gardens

Wingfield Gardens is a premier retreat destination located in the heart of Campbellford, Ontario. The company has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to sustainable tourism and holistic wellness experiences. Wingfield Gardens has partnered with other known names in the getaway industry. Wingfield Gardens offers accommodations for up to 30 guests across three homes on a 5-acre property, providing a unique blend of comfort, privacy, and natural beauty. Since its establishment in 2022, Wingfield Gardens has been committed to providing exceptional guest experiences and supporting the local community.

