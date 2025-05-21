Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
21.05.2025 03:06 Uhr
Admitad: Turning U.S. Tax Hurdles into Opportunities for Chinese Brands with Affiliate Marketing

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, 20 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent U.S. tax policy changes present significant challenges for Chinese brands in the American market, demanding strategic adaptation for sustainable growth. The end of the De Minimis Exemption means that shipments under $800 from China are no longer duty-free. Coupled with massive tariff hikes of up to 54% on imports and a 10% universal baseline tariff affecting Chinese goods, these shifts threaten profit margins and market competitiveness.

Admitad Logo (PRNewsfoto/Admitad)

This evolving tax landscape has heightened administrative demands and financial strains, challenging profitability and competitiveness. Products like fast fashion or gadgets, once cheap and competitive, now face increased costs. For instance, a $5 T-shirt could now incur $1.50 in duties, squeezing profit margins and raising retail prices.

To navigate these challenges, Chinese brands are embracing agility and innovation. Brands like SHEIN are diversifying into booming markets such as India and the Middle East, leveraging local partnerships to sidestep tariffs. Hybrid pricing strategies, where part of the tariff cost is absorbed initially to offset expenses, are proving effective. Affiliate partnerships offer a cost-effective and flexible way to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Despite rising tariffs, some Chinese brands are thriving by partnering with Admitad and using innovative affiliate marketing. Vevor saw a remarkable increase in sales in a year, while SHEIN generated millions of orders through Admitad partners, expanding into markets like Poland, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. DHgate maintained a robust annual growth by leveraging Admitad's global publisher network, illustrating how strategic partnerships and innovative marketing solutions can drive growth despite external pressures.

Since 2013, Admitad has helped Chinese retailers generate over $7 billion in cross-border sales, adeptly navigating regulatory changes and market volatility. Its performance-based approach ensures brands remain resilient, competitive, and poised to seize new opportunities worldwide. The U.S. tax shake-up presents a challenge but also an opportunity for innovation and growth. With Admitad's affiliate marketing solutions, Chinese brands can minimize risk, maximize ROI, and thrive in America and beyond.

Media contacts: press@admitad.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433196/5328844/Admitad_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turning-us-tax-hurdles-into-opportunities-for-chinese-brands-with-affiliate-marketing-302460682.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
