Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign MoU to Advance Eco-Friendly Marine Engine Development Technologies with AI and Simulation

Accelerating innovation in eco-friendly marine engine development with AI-powered engineering

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Engine Research Institute at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to enhance the performance of eco-friendly marine engines and power AI-driven development initiatives.

"This collaboration goes beyond technology development-it is a strategic partnership to shape the future of marine engine development," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "By combining Altair's global technological capabilities with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' expertise in eco-friendly marine engines, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable engine and machinery business."

Altair was recently acquired by Siemens, a global leader in industrial software, to extend its leadership in simulation and industrial artificial intelligence. Altair technology is being integrated with the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

Sungchan An, Ph.D., vice president and head of the Engine Research Institute, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, stated, "HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Altair have continuously collaborated on the development of simulation technologies for high-quality HiMSEN engine designs. With Altair now part of Siemens, the development of next-generation engine design technologies-such as virtual product development and AI-based engine simulation-is expected to further accelerate."

This partnership comes in response to increasingly stringent environmental regulations in the global shipping industry. As digital transformation and technology advancement become critical in shipbuilding, Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will work together to strengthen innovation through simulation and AI technologies for eco-friendly marine engine development.

Under the agreement, Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will collaborate to:

Develop simulation platforms for eco-friendly marine engine design and optimization

Utilize AI-powered technologies for improving engine performance

Conduct predictive maintenance and diagnostics capabilities

Enhance engine safety through AI-based visualization technologies

Altair has proven its technological expertise in simulation-driven design and AI-powered predictive analytics through collaborations with major shipbuilders worldwide. With this collaboration, Altair will actively support HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in advancing eco-friendly marine engines and delivering tangible results in areas such as design efficiency, reduced development cycles, and performance enhancement. Altair is expected to contribute meaningfully to improvements in design efficiency, shorter development cycles, and enhanced performance by leveraging synergies with Siemens' industrial software technologies.

Altair continues to expand the application of its solutions across various industries by combining its AI and simulation expertise with Siemens' industrial software technologies following the acquisition.

