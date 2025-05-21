Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021
LG Electronics, Inc.: LG PARTNERS WITH CSC SERVICEWORKS TO BOOST NORTH AMERICAN COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY MARKET

Finanznachrichten News

Company to Supply Commercial Washers and Dryers to North America's Leading Provider of B2B Laundry Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has signed a distribution agreement with CSC ServiceWorks (CSC), the North American market leader in laundry solutions, to supply its commercial washers and dryers. The new agreement will further strengthen LG's presence in the North American commercial laundry market and accelerate the expansion of its growing B2B appliance business.

LG has signed a distribution agreement with CSC ServiceWorks (CSC), the North American market leader in B2B laundry solutions, to supply its commercial washers and dryers.

CSC, headquartered in New York, is the largest B2B laundry solutions provider in North America, supplying and managing over 1 million commercial washers and dryers across the U.S. and Canada.

The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by Sam Kim, vice president of LG's Home Appliance Solution Company, and Rod Castellanos, CEO of CSC, highlighting the significance of this strategic collaboration for both companies.

This partnership marks a significant step for LG as it seeks to expand its presence and grow awareness of its outstanding laundry products and tailored B2B solutions in the highly competitive North American commercial appliance market. It is also expected to accelerate the growth of LG's home appliance business, which continues to dominate the global market through its commitment to quality and leadership in design and technology innovation. For CSC, the agreement ensures a stable supply of high-efficiency LG products - all designed to provide easy maintenance and maximum operational efficiency in demanding commercial environments.

LG commercial laundry solutions incorporate its advanced Inverter Direct Drive motor, delivering premium performance, durability and efficiency. The machines also feature LG's innovative 3D Gyro Sensor and Gyro Balancing System, which precisely monitor drum movement to reduce unnecessary motion, vibration and noise - extending component lifespan and ensuring smooth, stable operation. Ideal for high-usage environments, the units offer fast cycle times, rapid spin initiation and a front-access design that simplifies maintenance by allowing most servicing to be done without disassembly, minimizing downtime and improving technician efficiency.

The partnership with CSC is the latest milestone in LG's ongoing efforts to lead the commercial laundry market. Additionally, in November 2024, the company unveiled the LG Professional lineup of large-capacity commercial washers and dryers at Texcare in Germany. Fully committed to servicing the B2B market, LG now boasts a full portfolio of commercial laundry solutions, from compact units to larger models with capacities exceeding 15 kilograms.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the leading B2B laundry solution providers in North America and look forward to delivering new customer value through this strategic collaboration," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Leveraging our industry-leading technologies and stellar brand reputation, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the commercial laundry appliance market."

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691997/Photo1_LGE_CSC_Commercial_Laundry_distribution_agreement.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691998/Photo2_LGE_CSC_Commercial_Laundry_distribution_agreement.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-partners-with-csc-serviceworks-to-boost-north-american-commercial-laundry-market-302461217.html

