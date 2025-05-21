Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - As the global health and beauty industries rapidly embrace scientific innovation and precision, VANPEARL, a premium anti-aging brand rooted in Canada, proudly launches its groundbreaking oral supplement: VANPEARL ERGO-VITALIS Gene Capsule. Powered by the patented Ergo-Vitalis gene repair technology, this product targets cellular DNA-level aging damage, setting a new benchmark for "scientific anti-aging" while capturing market attention with breakthrough clinical data.

Industry Trend: From Topical Solutions to Endogenous Repair

With growing consumer demand for longevity and holistic wellness, the anti-aging sector is shifting from traditional skincare to gene-based interventions. According to industry reports, the global oral beauty market surpassed $7 billion in 2023, with gene-targeted products leading growth. VANPEARL pioneers this movement by collaborating with top international laboratories, applying pharmaceutical-grade research to create a new paradigm of "endogenous anti-aging."





Brand Story: Vancouver's Pioneer in Gene Science

Founded in Vancouver, VANPEARL has dedicated itself to advancing "precision gene anti-aging" since its inception. With a mission to enhance multidimensional life quality, the brand integrates cutting-edge biotechnology with anti-aging solutions, earning trust among Canadian elites and policymakers. The Gene Capsule, a culmination of five years of research, offers systemic rejuvenation-from skin to vital organs-by activating Sirtuin longevity proteins, suppressing inflammatory pathways, and repairing DNA damage.

Core Innovation: Triple Breakthroughs of Ergo-Vitalis

The capsule's efficacy stems from its proprietary Ergo-Vitalis Gene Repair Complex, formulated with U.S. FDA & GRAS-certified ingredients and backed by Canada's NPN certification. Clinical trials reveal:

Skin Rejuvenation: 28 days of use delivers a 4.2-year reduction in skin age, with pores minimized by 50.17%, wrinkles reduced by 20.08%, and hyperpigmentation faded by 18.05%.

Whole-Body Benefits: Enhances cognitive function (immediate memory improved by over 100%), lowers cardiac fibrosis risks, repairs lung damage, and aids post-COVID recovery.

Cellular Restoration: Boosts SIRT1 gene expression by 64%, increases telomerase activity by 70%, and reduces DNA damage by 83%.

"While conventional anti-aging products focus on superficial fixes, VANPEARL's oral intervention achieves breakthroughs by addressing aging at its source," states the brand's R&D team.





Safety & Trust: Globally Certified Excellence

VANPEARL Gene Capsule adheres to stringent international production standards, free from hormones or irritants, ensuring safety for long-term use. Currently available in premium Canadian pharmacies, the 30-capsule bottle retails at 158 CAD. Simply take 2 capsules daily with meals to integrate into a wellness-focused lifestyle.

Future Vision: Leading the Era of Healthy Longevity

"Our goal extends beyond youthful skin-we aim to extend healthspan," emphasizes VANPEARL's founder. As the brand expands globally, it continues to leverage gene technology to propel the anti-aging industry toward precision and efficacy, redefining the future where beauty and vitality coexist.

