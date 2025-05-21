Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Tongxin Micro Showcases Advanced Security Chip Solutions at Seamless Middle East Fintech 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE , May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongxin Microelectronics ("Tongxin Micro" or "TMC"), an industry-leading provider of chips and solutions, will demonstrate its latest high-performance security chip technologies for payment IC cards and payment terminals at Seamless Middle East Fintech 2025 between May 20th to 22nd at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing significant attention from industry stakeholders across the global payments ecosystem.


In the payment IC card segment, Tongxin Micro's security chips, which are certified to leading international standards including EMVCo and CC EAL6+, have been broadly adopted by global payment schemes such as UnionPay, VISA, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, and Discover, and are now deployed in over 100 countries and regions.

For secure MCU on payment terminal applications, Tongxin Micro's chips comply with stringent standards including PCI 7.x and UPTS 3.0. Known for their superior processing efficiency, ultra-low power consumption, and broad ecosystem compatibility, these chips are extensively used in smart POS/mPOS systems, biometric USB FIDO, and other secure payment hardware, achieving large-scale commercial deployment across international financial markets.

A key highlight was the debut of MIS integrated terminal platform, based on Tongxin Micro's secure MCU. This all-in-one payment terminal combines NFC and QR code scanning capabilities, supporting major payment brands, including VISA and MasterCard to enable faster, more convenient, and flexible transactions.

Addressing market demands for compact, multi-network-enabled POS hardware, Tongxin Micro unveiled the world's first eSIM solution designed specifically for smart POS devices. Featuring embedded chip-on-board technology, the solution supports eSIM activation, wafer-level personalization, and WLCSP packaging-eliminating the need for physical SIM cards while delivering seamless global connectivity for mobile plug-and-play payment terminals.

With over 24 years of experience in secure chip R&D and production, Tongxin Micro has shipped over 25 billion chips worldwide, serving clients across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company remains committed to collaborating with industry partners to shape a better future through technology.

For more information, please visit www.tsinghuaic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692073/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tongxin-micro-showcases-advanced-security-chip-solutions-at-seamless-middle-east-fintech-2025-302461300.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
